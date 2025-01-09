The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen enjoys a day at the beach with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

The pregnant Brazilian supermodel was spotted catching some sun, while her new man enjoyed surfing the waves.

Joseph Galizia

Gisele Bundchen ,ex- wife of retired quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Gisele Bundchen ,ex- wife of retired quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gisele Bündchen is shining in the sun and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente is right by her side. 

The globally recognized supermodel, 44, and Valente, 37, were both spotted enjoying a day at the beach in Costa Rica for the holidays. Bündchen, who divorced from NFL superstar Tom Brady in 2022, was seen wearing a long black shirt over her swimsuit. The outfit covered up the pregnant star's baby bump.

Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen on a beach in Costa Rica / Backgrid/Grosby Group
Valente
Joaquim Valente surfing on a beach in Costa Rics. / Backgrid/Grosby Group

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen net worth: How much is Tom Brady's ex-wife worth?

Bündchen and Valente are expecting their first child together in 2025. The supermodel has a son Benjamin, 15, and a daughter Vivian, 12, from her previous relationship with Brady. Despite the separation, Bündchen and the multi-time Super Bowl winner have remained amicable, with both giving their kids special birthday shoutouts at the tail end of 2024.

In the summer of 2023, Bündchen and Valente started dating in secret, with their relationship going public after a video of them kissing surfaced in February 2024. The happy couple's pregnancy news was released this past fall. 

To begin 2025 Bündchen shared a New Year's resolution Instagram post, where she sent "love to all" and wished her large following "endless blessings."

Along with her big relationship journey, Bündchen kept up her strong run in the modeling world. In December 2024, Bündchen posed for the luxurious IWC Schaffhausen watch brand on Instagram, a post that was liked just under 300K times, proving that she is still at the top of her game.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.