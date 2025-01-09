Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen enjoys a day at the beach with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen is shining in the sun and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente is right by her side.
The globally recognized supermodel, 44, and Valente, 37, were both spotted enjoying a day at the beach in Costa Rica for the holidays. Bündchen, who divorced from NFL superstar Tom Brady in 2022, was seen wearing a long black shirt over her swimsuit. The outfit covered up the pregnant star's baby bump.
Bündchen and Valente are expecting their first child together in 2025. The supermodel has a son Benjamin, 15, and a daughter Vivian, 12, from her previous relationship with Brady. Despite the separation, Bündchen and the multi-time Super Bowl winner have remained amicable, with both giving their kids special birthday shoutouts at the tail end of 2024.
In the summer of 2023, Bündchen and Valente started dating in secret, with their relationship going public after a video of them kissing surfaced in February 2024. The happy couple's pregnancy news was released this past fall.
To begin 2025 Bündchen shared a New Year's resolution Instagram post, where she sent "love to all" and wished her large following "endless blessings."
Along with her big relationship journey, Bündchen kept up her strong run in the modeling world. In December 2024, Bündchen posed for the luxurious IWC Schaffhausen watch brand on Instagram, a post that was liked just under 300K times, proving that she is still at the top of her game.
