The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady looks back at fun 2024 moments with his three kids

From getting roasted, starting a broadcasting career, and having family time, the NFL legend has had quite the year.

Joseph Galizia

NFL former quarterback Tom Brady sits court side during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.
NFL former quarterback Tom Brady sits court side during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tom Brady isn't just celebrating the holiday season, he's also reflecting on his epic 2024.

The retired NFL legend has done it all this year and on December 24 decided to release a "vault footage" video detailing his 2024 journey on YouTube. The footage includes Brady, 47, being the subject of Netflix's Roast of Tom Brady, an event that featured comedians like Kevin Hart and teammates like Rob Gronkowski ripping into him for all of his faults, including his very public divorce from Brazilian model, Gisele Bündchen.

The video also showcased Brady's new venture into NFL broadcasting after he signed a massive ten-year deal with FOX. The multi-time Super Bowl winner has called the action for some of the 2024 season's biggest games, including the Thanksgiving showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Brady's vault also shows him spending a good amount of time with his kids: Vivian and Benjamin, who he had with Bündchen, and his son Jack, who he had from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Those clips include a family soccer game and a post-match meal at a restaurant. 

RELATED: Pregnant Gisele Bündchen will celebrate Thanksgiving with kids as ex Tom Brady works

While Brady and Bündchen may no longer be together the former couple have continued to work as a team as parents. They both gave shout-outs to Vivian and Benjamin for their recent birthdays and continue to call them their "proudest achievements" in life.

Brady will be back at the commentary booth on Sunday, December 29 for the NFC North rivalry game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota VIkings, a game that will have playoff implications for both teams. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game

Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game

Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous

‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.