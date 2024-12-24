Tom Brady looks back at fun 2024 moments with his three kids
Tom Brady isn't just celebrating the holiday season, he's also reflecting on his epic 2024.
The retired NFL legend has done it all this year and on December 24 decided to release a "vault footage" video detailing his 2024 journey on YouTube. The footage includes Brady, 47, being the subject of Netflix's Roast of Tom Brady, an event that featured comedians like Kevin Hart and teammates like Rob Gronkowski ripping into him for all of his faults, including his very public divorce from Brazilian model, Gisele Bündchen.
The video also showcased Brady's new venture into NFL broadcasting after he signed a massive ten-year deal with FOX. The multi-time Super Bowl winner has called the action for some of the 2024 season's biggest games, including the Thanksgiving showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
Brady's vault also shows him spending a good amount of time with his kids: Vivian and Benjamin, who he had with Bündchen, and his son Jack, who he had from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Those clips include a family soccer game and a post-match meal at a restaurant.
While Brady and Bündchen may no longer be together the former couple have continued to work as a team as parents. They both gave shout-outs to Vivian and Benjamin for their recent birthdays and continue to call them their "proudest achievements" in life.
Brady will be back at the commentary booth on Sunday, December 29 for the NFC North rivalry game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota VIkings, a game that will have playoff implications for both teams.
