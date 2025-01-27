Tom Brady had surprising reaction to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy
Tom Brady's alleged first reaction to the news that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, has reportedly been revealed.
The multi-time Super Bowl winner, 47, and Bündchen, 44, divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The Brazilian supermodel began dating Joaquim Valente in 2013, with news of their pregnancy becoming public in the fall of 2024.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People on October 28, 2024, shortly after the pregnancy news broke.
Meanwhile, Brady was reportedly shocked by the news that Bündchen and Valente were expecting, and initially took it hard. However, he is said to have allegedly warmed up to his ex-wife's new chapter and is "ultimately happy for her," according to US Weekly.
"'It was hard to digest at first,' the US Weekly source added. 'He knows Gisele is a great mom and was destined to be a mom.'"
Brady and Bündchen have remained amicable following their split. The former couple share two biological kids, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. Bündchen also helped raise Jack, 17, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.
While Bündchen has remained active in her modeling career, Brady has focused on his duties as a FOX commentator for the NFL, in addition to his new role as a co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
