Only joking: McDonald's France verifies Steph 'Curry Sauce' ban not for real
Did anyone enjoy himself more at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 than Team USA men's basketball sharpshooter Steph Curry?
Doubt it.
Here’s part of what the French broadcasters had to say about his heroics: "This devil named Curry is hurting us." Hopefully the poor duo didn't see Chef Curry's epic trolling "night, night" shirt he sported after the USA Basketball Men's National Team dramatic 98-87 win.
He was just getting warmed up and soon became hot as four hells. More from the French analysts: "Beware, beware of Steph's shot! Oh noo ... but nooooo!! but nooooo!!"
"Steph Curry at the buzzer ... how is this possible?!"
"Steph Curry. He got the hot hand, he got the hot hand! How is this possible?! He got the hot hand, Steph Curry!!!"
"They gave everything they got, the Frenchies. But with Steph Curry and his 'maestra' ..." This devil wears Under Armour.
The loss was so unbearable that McDonald's France made a stance on Instagram declaring this:
Translation: "For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce." The Instagram post threatened to remove the popular sauce from McDonald's France's menu for the next four years -- until the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Don't worry Curry Sauce connoisseurs, this was all in good fun. McDonald's France confirmed to CNN that they were merely joking. “This is a joke in reference to yesterday’s basketball game and Stephen Curry’s huge performance,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s France told CNN in an email Sunday.
As for Chef Curry, having his own sauce here in the States seems like a no-brainer. We also bet that his French "night, night" T-shirt will show up on a few chests this NBA season.
