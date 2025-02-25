Travis Kelce has a future in Hollywood according to 'My Dead Friend Zoe' producer
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs may have come up short against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, but the superstar tight end is putting that behind him to focus on the future — which might include a transition into Hollywood.
Paul Scanlan, the producer of Kecle's latest project My Dead Friend Zoe, spoke with People about whether the 35-year-old NFL star could cut it full-time in the movie industry.
“Even just seeing what a difference it's made having him involved in our project, I would say yeah,” Scanlan told the outlet on Monday, February 25. "He's such a likable guy and he's a good actor. I mean, he's proven that he's been in some good material. And he’s a good producer."
Kelce served as an executive producer on My Dead Friend Zoe. Scanlan added in his interview that having the 10-time Pro Bowler on board helped get extra eyes on the project.
"It's an independent film, having Travis involved has made a really huge difference in allowing the film to kind of bat above its average weight," Scanlan stated.
Kelce has a pretty impressive resume as an actor as well. The three-time Super Bowl winner had a major role in the FX series Grotesquerie and will be appearing in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 sequel for Netflix.
Hollywood might not be the only calling for Kelce though. NFL legend Eli Manning previously stated in an interview that he was worried that the Chiefs tight end might take his broadcasting job on Monday Night Football.
One thing is certain. Whenever Kelce decides to retire from his prestigious NFL career, he'll have plenty of opportunities to remain in the spotlight.
