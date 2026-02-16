USA Figure Skating Star Isabeau Levito's Olympic Village Admission Raises Eyebrows

There is a lot of anticipation about what the Team USA women's figure skating team can do within the women's short program and the women's free skate finals in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

This is because Team USA has three women (Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Devito) competing in these events. All three hope to earn medals, and any of them doing so would break a 20-year drought, as no Team USA woman has won an individual figure skating medal in the Winter Olympics since Sasha Cohen won silver in 2006.

Isabeau Levito | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Japan's Kaori Sakamoto is the odds-on favorite to win gold in the women's free skate finals, all three of Team USA's stars have a solid chance of producing an upset.

Especially because anything can happen in figure skating, which was proven by Team USA men's star Ilia Malinin's disaster in the men’s figure skating event. This caused him to finish in 8th place despite being the favorite to win gold.

Ilia Malinin of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

Isabeau Levito Turns Heads Talking About Olympic Village

Regardless of whether she wins a medal, 18-year-old Isabeau Levito is clearly enjoying her time in Italy.

This is shown by a comment she made when recently speaking with the media. She said, "I've spent every night in the [Olympic] Village. It's been everything and more. And you can't evict me," per a YouTube video from @NBCNewYork.

She then added, "I don't think there's anything not to enjoy [about the Olympic Village]. I haven't even gotten to compete yet, and I feel like my experience is already complete. Not complete, but I'm having a blast. The best time."

One would imagine that her Olympic experience will become even more complete if she can secure a medal in the days to come.

Isabeau Levito. | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

