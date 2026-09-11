Who Is Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend? All About Ayan Broomfield

The No. 12-ranked tennis player, Frances Tiafoe, credits his secret weapon, Ayan Broomfield, for much of his success.

Last month, Tiafoe praised Broomfield for being the key to his success in life. He noted to ATPTour.com last month that there are "a lot of things" that make up a successful man, but the "number one is a strong woman in your corner."

Broomfield has done just that as Tiafoe makes his way through the 2026 US Open. While Tiafoe is under pressure on the court, she is feeling it in the stands and often posts how she feels after the matches on social media.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo of her stressing out watching him play alongside other women who were also feeling the intense energy besides her.

The stress is only going to continue to unfold as Tiafoe moves on in the tournament. Tiafoe is heading to the 2026 US Open semifinals to face Ben Shelton on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Get to know about the woman who has Tiafoe's back as he navigates the 2026 US Open below:

Frances Tiafoe, Ayan Broomfield Have Been Together for Over a Decade

Tiafoe and Broomfield met in 2015 as teenagers and have been together ever since. They met through a mutual friend, fellow tennis player Victoria Duval. He confirmed that he "slid in her DMs" in 2018 press conference and then proceeded to ask for her number.

They went "Instagram Official" back in 2015 with a post of Tiafoe and Broomfield hugging one another.

“Great week in boca with @ayanbroomfield,” he wrote, “had a amazing time with you and Im gonna miss you sooo much hope you have great time during the holidays with the family.”

Ayan Broomfield Is A Tennis Player

Broomfield is not the only one who knows their way around the court. She is an NCAA tennis champion after winning the 2019 NCAA Doubles Championship at UCLA.

Broomfield also competed on the WTA and ITF circuits and won two doubles titles on the ITF tour.

She's The Founder Of Ayan Aces

The NCAA champion is also a proud philanthropist and has been advocating for diversity and inclusion in tennis through her brand, Ayan Aces.

Broomfield began Ayan Aces in January 2025 following a viral TikTok about the lack of diversity at the Australian Open. What started as a ticket giveaway turned into a community that has since partnered with major brands to bring more awareness to the movement.

For the 2026 US Open, the group partnered with EOS products and had an activation at the tennis tournament.

Ayan Broomfield Was A Body Double In "King Richard"

Broomfield was able to use her stellar tennis skills on the set of "King Richard." She played the body double for tennis icon Venus Williams in the film's tennis scenes.

The Oscar-winning film is a biopic of tennis greats Serena Williams and Venus' father, Richard Williams. "King Richard" received six nominations at the 94th Academy Awards and took one Oscar home, which went to Will Smith for Best Actor.

She's Also a Content Creator

Broomfield has used her passion for tennis and fashion to build a successful career in content creation. She also features Tiafoe in her content and recently went viral for a video of her waking up in a hotel room before his match.

"Saying goodbye to my man knowing he has to go play at the US Open for five hours, meanwhile I have a 45 second cutesy grwm (get ready with me) to edit," the overlapping text on the video read.

After she gets up in the video Tiafoe looks at her with a sarcastic look and then heads out the door.

When she's not posting funny moments about their relationship, she is sharing her skincare routine, GRWM videos, or jetting off to another fun event online.