Drake Maye's wife Ann has surprising revelation with Patriots QB at charity event
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are rolling with the league’s best record at 10-2 heading into Week 13. The Patriots will open December off with a Monday Night Football game at home vs. the New York Giants. In the meantime, the star quarterback and his wife Ann Michael Maye helped deliver Thanksgiving food and goods to families in need.
This season Maye has passed for 3130 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He and the team are looking like the Tom Brady-led Patriots again.
He’s so loved in New England, while at the Patriots charity event someone shouted, “I’ll block for ya, Drake!” He loved it, too.
His wife Ann joined him for the Patriots Foundation’s annual event.
Ann, who has been a hit all season herself with fits like her all-red Patriots game-day look and her head-to-toe New England blue, also revealed when introduced she likes to go by “Ann Michael.”
There you have it, sorry this whole time we’ve covered you Ann Michael.
Ann Michael Hudson and Drake Maye just married on June 21 back in North Carolina.
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye.
Ann Michael’s cooking has gone viral
Speaking of Thanksgiving, Ann Michael might be cooking up something special for Drake. She always posts recipes and her cooking on her TikTok like this yummy-looking jalapeño cheddar bread.
The fans have absolutely gone nuts over her videos, too, inundating her comments.
Happy Thanksgiving to the Maye family and everyone out there.
