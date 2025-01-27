Xavier Worthy's fianceé Tia Jones wears fiery fur coat for Chiefs big championship win
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LIX after a thrilling victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 26 — and Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy played a key role in the win.
Worthy, 21, finished the game with 6 catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown, helping lead the Chiefs to a 32-29 victory. His fianceé, track star Tia Jones, was right by his side and posted her stunning gameday fit on Instagram shortly after the big win.
In the post, the 24-year-old Olympian rocked a fiery fur coat, a stylish turtleneck, and brown leather pants. Jones showed off this unique outfit from her seat in the Chiefs' suite and on the field standing next to Worthy in his AFC Champions shirt.
She captioned the post, "We bringing that bowl back to the city."
Worthy, who is one of Jones' 122K Instagram followers, responded by calling his fianceé "sexy." However, that wasn't the only compliment Jones received on her look.
"This loooook," wrote one person.
"I love it," exclaimed another person.
"A third wrote, "Cannot wait to see the Super Bowl fit."
RELATED: Andy Reid net worth: How much is the Kansas City Chiefs head coach worth?
Worthy famously proposed to Jones in the summer of 2024, one month before his NFL preseason debut with the Chiefs and right after Jones had competed in the Paris Olympics trials.
Super Bowl LIX will mark the Chiefs' third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. They will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they defeated in Super Bowl LVII two years ago. If the Chiefs were to win, it would be the first time in NFL history a franchise has won three in a row.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots