Longhorns Country

LOOK: Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy Proposes to Girlfriend

Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy is making some big-time decisions ahead of his rookie season in the NFL

Matt Galatzan

32: Kansas City Chiefs - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
32: Kansas City Chiefs - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas / Ricardo B. Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy has been experiencing some unforgettable moments since officially leaving the Forty Acres earlier this year.

From breaking the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record to being a first-round draft selection of the Kansas City Chiefs, Worthy has seen his life change substantially in a matter of months. 

Now, he’s making some major moves off the field as well. 

Worthy announced on social media recently that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tia Jones, a track star that just competed at the Paris Olympic Trials in the 100-meter hurdles. With a fancy rose pedal setup on a white-sand beach, the former Texas receiver got down on one knee, and of course, Jones said yes. 

Take a look at the video: 

Worthy’s soon-to-be wife broke the world record for the 60-meter hurdles back in February to claim the title at the USATF Indoor Championships. It’s safe to say you won’t find many couples with the kind of the speed that the Worthy household now has. 

In his three-year collegiate career at Texas, Worthy posted 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He added one passing touchdown and one punt return touchdown. The Chiefs traded up to select Worthy at No. 28 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft last month. He's expected to be the top option at wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City braces for an expected suspension for troubled second-year pass-catcher Rashee Rice.

Worthy will make his NFL preseason debut on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs will kick off the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News