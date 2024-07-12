LOOK: Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy Proposes to Girlfriend
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy has been experiencing some unforgettable moments since officially leaving the Forty Acres earlier this year.
From breaking the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record to being a first-round draft selection of the Kansas City Chiefs, Worthy has seen his life change substantially in a matter of months.
Now, he’s making some major moves off the field as well.
Worthy announced on social media recently that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tia Jones, a track star that just competed at the Paris Olympic Trials in the 100-meter hurdles. With a fancy rose pedal setup on a white-sand beach, the former Texas receiver got down on one knee, and of course, Jones said yes.
Take a look at the video:
Worthy’s soon-to-be wife broke the world record for the 60-meter hurdles back in February to claim the title at the USATF Indoor Championships. It’s safe to say you won’t find many couples with the kind of the speed that the Worthy household now has.
In his three-year collegiate career at Texas, Worthy posted 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He added one passing touchdown and one punt return touchdown. The Chiefs traded up to select Worthy at No. 28 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft last month. He's expected to be the top option at wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City braces for an expected suspension for troubled second-year pass-catcher Rashee Rice.
Worthy will make his NFL preseason debut on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs will kick off the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.