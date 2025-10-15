Ducks New Addition Bringing Winning Mentality
The Anaheim Ducks scored a late third period goal in their latest victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. On the power play in the closing minutes of the final frame, new addition and veteran winger Chris Kreider buried a feed behind Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to give the Ducks a 4-3 lead that sealed the win.
Kreider recorded two goals for the Ducks, giving him four in his first three games with Anaheim. He also has an assist for five total points in his first three contests of the year. It’s just a few games, but the addition of Kreider has brought a brand new winning mentality and it’s already having a positive effect on the rest of the roster.
Power Play Boost
What the Penguins experienced in their 4-3 defeat was something they were quite familiar with - Chris Kreider being an impact player. The former New York Rangers scorer used to terrorize the Penguins during their divisional matchup, and that nagging threat returned on the man advantage for Anaheim.
Kreider notched two power play goals in the win, one from this home in front of the goaltender’s crease, and the other his one-timer shot for the game winner. His lower-body strength makes him such a tough player to move at the net front, and his ability to combine that strength with his shooting ability makes him a continuous threat on the power play. As his teammate Troy Terry put it post game, Kreider’s arrival on the power play has given the unit a new sense of confidence.
”He's a premier power-play guy and he's been that way for years now," Terry said. "He just gives us a sense of confidence and that anchor at the net.”
Leading the Next Generation
Why this matters is because the Ducks are eager to take the next step with a young group of core players. The team has moved into a new chapter after parting with former top goaltender John Gibson and moving on from former top pick Trevor Zegras. Now, the core is made up of Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Beckett Sennecke, Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov and goaltender Lukas Dostal.
That’s an impressively talented list of players, but they need guidance and a leader to show them how to climb the ladder of the NHL. In comes Kreider with his winning attitude and long list of experience in the league, and all of a sudden the confidence and winning mentality in Anaheim is quickly rising.
