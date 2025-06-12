Rangers Trade Star Forward to Ducks
The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made official as the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks link up for a massive deal. The Rangers are sending star forward Chris Kreider to the Ducks in exchange for 20-year-old prospect Carey Terrance.
Originally a first-round draft pick (19th overall) of the Rangers in 2009, Kreider has been a fixture on Broadway since 2012. After 883 regular season games with the Rangers, Kreider will join former teammates Jacob Trouba and Ryan Strome with the Ducks.
The full trade reads Kreider to the Ducks and a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick.
Kreider has picked up 326 goals and 256 assists for 582 points over his 13-year career with the Rangers. His goal total stands third all-time in Rangers’ history with his point total good for 10th in franchise history.
Initial reports of this deal came down a few days ago, but Kreider took the time to ponder the move and eventually agreed to waive his no-trade clause to make the move official.
Terrance was a second-round draft pick (59th overall) of the Ducks in 2023 and has spent the last four seasons with the Erie Otters of the OHL.
During his time in Erie, Terrance has played in 230 games with 162 total points. His best year at the OHL level came in 2023-24 when he posted 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points in 56 games. The season prior he put up a career-high 30 goals in 67 games.
Ducks star forward Trevor Zegras has already expressed his excitement, posting a photo to Instagram of himself and Kreider.
