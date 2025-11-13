Ducks' Ryan Strome to Make Season Debut After Injury
After missing time due to an upper-body injury, center Ryan Strome will make his season debut for the Anaheim Ducks.
Strome will be returning to the lineup for his first game of the regular season against the Detroit Red Wings (9-7-0) at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 13; the 32 year old sustained his injury during the preseason after having 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in all 82 games last season. This is the Ontario native's fourth season in Anaheim. He signed a five-year contract with the team in 2022.
The Ducks (11-4-1) are coming off of a loss to Colorado, but still lead the NHL's Pacific Division with 23 points. Puck drop against Detroit is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Strome to Return to Ducks' Lineup
Strome said following morning skate that while not playing in the beginning of the year has been difficult, he did relish the opportunity of supporting his teammates while not on the ice.
"Obviously, it's tough. But I think just trying to attack the rehab day by day, that's the only way you can really do it," Strome said ahead of play against the Red Wings. "[I'm] just trying to focus day-by-day. It's a great chance to get better and work hard, work on some skills ... The boys [have] played great and I think that was awesome to see sitting out and just supporting it any way I can I think is what I was trying to do. It was awesome to see the success they've had and the start we've had."
Strome — who wears No. 16 — was originally drafted by the New York Islanders as the No. 5 overall selection in the 2011 NHL Draft. His contract with Anaheim came after he had 54 points, including an NHL career-high 21 goals, in 74 games with the New York Rangers.
Teammate Leo Carlsson currently leads the Ducks in points with 26 across 11 goals and 15 assists. Anaheim also acquired league veteran Chris Kreider over the summer via a trade; the left wing is already seeing success with his new franchise through posting 12 points, nine of which were goals scored.
"I just can't wait to try and contribute to that tonight and I'm excited to get back at it," Strome said. "[I'm] ready to go, ready to try and contribute and just try to build anyway I can here in the lineup and help the boys out."
