Top Sabres Forward Drawing More Trade Interest
The Buffalo Sabres are trying again to end their NHL-longest playoff drought. Going on 15 seasons without making the postseason, the Sabres aim to rise in the Atlantic Division standings.
Even as the Sabres try to take the next step forward, one of their top forwards is continue to generate interest around the league. Power forward Alex Tuch is in the final season of his current contract. He and the Sabres have reportedly not progressed in extension talks, and the NHL is taking notice.
Trade Market Growing for Alex Tuch
According to a recent report from James Murphy of RG, the trade market is growing. He spoke with several sources within the NHL, and they shared that two teams have already expressed interest in acquiring Tuch. Those two teams are the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton OIlers.
”Buffalo is listening on Alex Tuch,” one source said. “From what I know, the Bruins & Oilers have inquired, along with a couple of other teams.”
$10 Million or More
Part of the negotiation standstill is likely the average annual value of the deal. Tuch’s agent, Brian Bartlett, recently appeared on The Daily Faceoff and shared the update that the Sabres and Tuch put their extension talks on the shelf for now.
"We weren’t able to kind of get to what made a deal before the season. And then at this point, we’ve just put it on the back burner," he said. "We had some good conversations, got kind of the parameters of whatever everyone was thinking. It’s very clear to us that the Buffalo Sabres would like Alex Tuch to re-sign long-term. That’s been communicated very well, very clearly, very effectively by (Sabres general manager) Kevyn Adams and the staff there."
What Bartlett doesn’t say, but alludes to, is that the two sides are a bit off on their expectations on a new deal. Many believe Tuch is seeking an average salary of $10 million or more. He might not get that with Buffalo, but he could sign a deal like that if he reaches free agency next summer.
If that happens, another potential suitor could enter the mix. According to another source, expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to take a run at the power forward if he reaches free agency.
”I’ve heard those teams (the Bruins and Oilers) have checked in on him too,” the source said. “While I can’t ever see them acquiring Tuch in a trade because of the rivalry with the Sabres, I’m telling you, the Maple Leafs will be at the front of the line trying to sign him if he gets to market.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!