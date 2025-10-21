Avalanche Honor Past With New Alternate Uniform
The Colorado Avalanche are honoring the organization’s past with the unveiling of a new alternate uniform. The franchise is celebrating their 30th year in Colorado by looking back at where they came from.
The Avalanche unveiled their new alternate uniforms, and the jerseys are a celebration of the team’s predecessor, the Quebec Nordiques. As part of the Heritage Series, the organization is paying tribute to their time in Quebec and the foundations they formed before moving to Colorado.
Blast From the Past
The team shared the new third jersey with a captivating video via their social media. The video showcased former team captain and current President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic walking into the locker room and seeing his patented number "19" on a Nordiques jersey, adorned with his captain's "C" and the classic Nordiques blue color scheme. The video then transitions to current captain Gabriel Landeskog showing off the full uniform threads.
”Three features of the jersey that stand out are the igloo, the fleur-de-lis, and the color palette,” the team stated in their press release. "This central element of the jersey uniquely captures the pride and connection of the Quebec Nordiques to the northern regions of the province. The prominent inclusion of the fleur-de-lis along the bottom hem and adorning the shoulders of the jersey is a nod to the Quebec provincial flag and represents pride in the French-Canadian heritage. Inspired by the French flag, the blue, red, and white color palette is meant to symbolize the importance of the province’s French-Canadian roots."
Classic Threads
The Avs will wear this uniform seven times, beginning with an October 23rd matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Some other key matchups to look forward to seeing the alternate uniform are a November contest when the Avs take on the Montreal Canadiens and the final time the team will don the jersey this season, during an April battle with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Modern Day Superstars, Vintage Uniforms
For Avs fans, it has to be extremely special to see their current superstars donning these jerseys. Many of the Colorado fanbase remembers their time in Quebec fondly, and this bit of nostalgia is made so much sweeter by their current stars.
Former Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon and reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar will rock the Quebec blues and give the NHL an idea of how dominant they would have been on those 1990s Nordiques teams.
