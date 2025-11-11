Panthers' Brad Marchand Moments Away From Career Milestone
The Florida Panthers’ latest matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights was quite memorable. Fortunately for the Panthers, their night resulted in a tight 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights, but the win was just a cherry on top for the franchise.
One of Florida’s key players Brad Marchand had yet another remarkable game, moving one step closer to breaking the 1,000-point career milestone. Unsurprisingly, he leads the franchise in points (18) this season, and he’s not done.
Marchand Inches Toward 1,000-Point Barrier
Marchand, 37, is having a spectacular season thus far and is just shy of reaching a monumental career milestone. The veteran left winger is currently sitting at 998 points, and if he continues to thrive on the ice as he has been, he will hit the 1,000-point mark in the blink of an eye.
Not only is he on the brink of earning his 1,000th point, but he is also riding a five-game goal streak since Nov. 1. His most productive games so far this month took place on Nov. 6 and Nov. 10 against the Los Angeles Kings and the Golden Knights, respectively.
Marchand helped guide his team to a 5-2 victory over the Kings after recording two goals, one off a wrist shot and another off a snap shot. During his latest matchup against Vegas, he scored a backhand goal in the second period and made an assist in the third, allowing Florida center Sam Reinhart to score.
“He’s special and tight. His hands are so quick,” said Panthers coach Paul Maurice, per Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com. “It would be the thing about Brad that you know. He’s a good player when you coached against him for years, but you get on the ice in practice and see those goals, it’s just exceptional."
“We looked cold for the last four or five games,” Maurice continued, further reported by Santos. “They moved it really well. We had a great backdoor chance that didn’t go, so you’re starting to feel snakebitten because we’ve had a few of those. It’s good that it’s a game-winner and off a shot tip.”
The Panthers’ next matchup is right around the corner as they gear up to face the Washington Capitals. This game is likely to go in Florida's favor as the Capitals have been struggling to gain traction this season; they're currently running with a 7-7 overall record. With that, Marchand will have another opportunity to extend his streak and potentially break the daunting 1,000-point barrier.
