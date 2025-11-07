Three Generations Of Superstars Defining NHL's Golden Age
The 2025-26 NHL Season brought with it a lot of promise for some great games. With veterans like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin still pushing the limit of what the age for greatness is, it is getting harder to tell when does a player really reaches their peak.
Meanwhile, stars like Connor McDavid and Cale Makar are continuing to put up numbers that are unbelievable on paper. However, while hockey fans continue to take in the spectacle this season is turning out to be, one insider believes that we may be witnessing the Golden Age of the NHL.
Three Generations of Hockey Players Are Pushing the Game to Its Limits
When this season started last month, many believed it would simply be the third installment of the Oilers vs Panthers rivalry to see if Florida could be the first team in 42 years to three-peat or if McDavid would finally land himself a Stanley Cup.
But five weeks in, the season is turning out to be so much more than that. While McDavid has already put up 21 points on the board, youngsters like Macklin Celebrini are matching him toe-to-toe with 21 points of his own. Meanwhile veterans like Ovechkin and Crosby have been simply sensational.
And insider Jonny Lazarus believes that fans are witnessing what could be the best age of hockey in the league.
"Where the league is, there's this torch being passed. But what we're seeing right now is the future forming before our eyes," he said in a recent segment.
He pointed out how Ovechkin recently scored his 900th NHL goal to become the first player in the league's history to reach that mark. He pointed out that they might never again see someone repeating what "Ovi" did. But that wasn't the end of his praise.
"Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are close to the league leaders in points. The league leaders in points are Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, who are tied with 21. Connor Bedard and Leo Carlson both have 18 points," Lazarus added.
He noted that five players are tied for the league lead with 10 goals each. While stars like MacKinnon and Draisaitl are putting in performances that made them famous, youngsters like Jack Hughes and Cole Caufield are matching those goal tallies with equal gusto. And for Lazarus, nothing could be better than this.
Old Guard and Young Guns Both Ablaze on the Ice
Lazarus continued, "Matthew Shaper is making every hockey fan fall in love with him, and he's leading all defensemen with five goals. I mean, his interview on TNT last night was unbelievable. Ivan Demidov is this human highlight reel. There's just this incredible blend right now of three different generations happening in the NHL."
The analyst explained that it is so cool to watch the league being this exciting after a long time. From guys like Crosby, who is in his 21st season, to Ivan Demidov, who is barely 15 games into his career, everyone has been sensational.
