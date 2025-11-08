Five Storylines to Follow as Flyers Face Senators
After sweeping a two-game road trip with a 5-4 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens and a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators, the Philadelphia Flyers return home to Xfinity Mobile Arena to host the Ottawa Senators.
Here are five storylines to get you set for puck drop.
1. Round Two with the Senators
Just 16 days ago, the Flyers and Senators squared off north of the border, where Ottawa edged out a 2-1 victory. Tyson Foerster opened the scoring only 29 seconds into the contest, but goals from Michael Amadio and former Flyer Olle Lycksell turned the tide in favor of the Senators. Dan Vladar stopped 31 of 33 Ottawa shots in the loss.
The Senators represent the third opponent the Flyers will see for a second time in the young season, following a pair of early matchups with the Florida Panthers and a recently concluded season series against the Nashville Predators.
2. Broad Street Reunion
The matchup marks another return for longtime Flyers captain Claude Giroux.
Giroux recorded 900 points off of 291 points and 609 assists in 1,000 games with the Flyers. He is second all-time in games played and points, only behind Bobby Clarke in both categories.
This season, the 37-year-old has 10 points in 14 games with three goals and seven assists. In 10 games against his former club, Giroux has notched 12 points off of three goals and nine assists.
3. How Swede It Is
Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson was activated off the IR earlier this week, giving him a chance to lace up against the Senators.
This season, goaltending duties have been shared between Samuel Ersson and first-year Flyer Dan Vladar, with Vladar drawing the majority of starts so far. Vladar is 6-3-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage (8th best in NHL).
The Falun, Sweden, native is 2-1-1 this year with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage.
4. Konecny Finding His Groove Again
Flyers winger Travis Konecny has found his groove early on after starting the season slow.
After a quiet start to the season, Konecny has found his rhythm again. The veteran winger enters the matchup with Ottawa riding a six-game point streak, rediscovering the pace and confidence that have long defined his game. Through 14 contests, he’s produced 12 points (five goals, seven assists) as he continues to spark the Flyers’ offense.
5. Special Teams
Special teams could play a major role in this matchup. Ottawa’s power play has been a bright spot early on, ranking seventh in the league at 26 percent, but its penalty kill has struggled mightily, sitting 32nd overall at just 65.1 percent. The Flyers, meanwhile, boast one of the league’s best penalty kills at 87.8 percent (5th) and a steadily improving power play that ranks 14th at 20.5 percent.
Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena as the Flyers look to extend their winning streak to three.
