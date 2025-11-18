Canucks' Quinn Hughes Hits New Milestone Against Panthers
In the span of his most recent three games, Vancouver Canucks' captain Quinn Hughes jumped from No. 18 to No. 2 in points among all NHL defenseman. He accomplished the latest milestone by hitting his third consecutive game with three or more points over the Florida Panthers on Nov. 17.
On Nov. 11 while hosting the Winnipeg Jets, Hughes recorded three points (three assists on all three Vancouver goals), he followed this up against the Tampa Bay Lightning with four assists and then most recently logged three assists in the eventual 8-5 road loss against the Panthers.
That marked his fourth career four-point performance.
Vancouver Captain Keeps Writing History for Canucks
Hughes, 26, accomplished all of this while also being kept out of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 14 — presumably due to maintenance following a rumored shoulder issue — but quickly returned and silenced injury rumors in a dominating fashion.
"It's never easy missing games," Hughes said on Nov. 16 following his four assists in Tampa Bay. "I've missed five where obviously I want to be playing in every game but I feel good, I feel healthy. I was excited to be back out there with the Olympics this year and with the shortened schedule it's really tough to get your body feeling good every night so I think that's the main goal that I'm trying to do."
Prior to play against the Panthers, Hughes was also named the third of the league's "Three Stars" for the week ending in Nov. 16 for compiling a League-high seven assists in two games (0-7—7) as the Canucks (9-9-2, 20 points) went 1-1-1 overall.
Hughes won the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy and was previously drafted at No. 7 overall in 2018. His career total has improved to 429 points (60 goals, 369 assists). He's also played in the NHL All-Star Game in 2020 and 2024. The former Michigan Wolverine was also named to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Team USA roster — with this marking the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.
In Oct., Hughes also became the Canucks' all-time points leader for defenseman after assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal against the Edmonton Oilers. He hit this particular record with his 410th career point to pass Alex Elder on the all-time list.
The Canucks are currently 9-10-2 overall with 20 points, sitting in sixth in the Pacific Division. Vancouver returns home to Rogers Arena to host the Dallas Stars on Nov. 20.
