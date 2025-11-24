Hurricanes Could Be Heading for Split From Star Forward
The Carolina Hurricanes are attempting to get over the postseason hump this season, something the team hasn't achieved since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2006. Over the past few years, however, the organization has come close. They've been to the Eastern Conference Finals twice in the past three seasons, and they are already off to a strong start this year as they hold the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
There is one small hiccup in the Hurricanes' plan so far. That hiccup is power forward Andrei Svechnikov. The 25-year-old has had an up-and-down start to his campaign, and according to multiple reports, it's casting doubt on his long-term future in Carolina.
Open to the Idea of Moving
The Hurricanes' star winger had a rough start to the year, going scoreless in the first eight games and seeing time on the fourth line as a result. In a recent report, The Fourth Period explores Svechnikov's potential willingness to leave the organization.
In addition, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently touched on the rumors. During an appearance on Hockey Night in Canada's Saturday Headlines, the insider reported that Svechnikov made it known internally that he was open to playing elsewhere.
“I understand that the inference was made to the Carolina Hurricanes that if they wanted to trade him, he wouldn’t be upset about it," Friedman stated. "That he would be open to the idea."
Friedman doubled down on that sentiment in the latest release of his podcast, 32 Thoughts. Speaking with his co-host, Kyle Bukauskas, they discussed how the tough start led to some difficult conversations in Carolina.
"His ice-time was way down, and I guess it was sometime during that span, that he said. 'Look, if you guys want to trade me because you're not happy with me or don't think I fit here, I'm not going to be opposed to it.'" Friedman elaborated. " And, I don't know how it got out to teams, but it got out to teams."
Things Are Calm.... For Now
Right now, things are calm in Carolina. After his poor start to the season, Svechnikov has inched closer to his usual form. He's recorded 12 points in the past 14 contests after going scoreless in those opening eight games.
Furthermore, the trade market hasn't been loaded with talk of the scoring winger. There have been no major rumors or teams revealed to be in conversations with the Hurricanes. While things clearly reached a difficult place recently for both sides, it appears tensions are calming.
At least, they are for now.
This Topic Won't Go Away
This is a topic to monitor moving forward. Svechnikov is the team's third-highest-paid forward, making $7.75 million for three more seasons. He's one of six forwards in Carolina who will make over $5 million beginning next summer and one of nine forwards under contract through the 2028-2029 campaign.
What this means is that the Hurricanes have tough decisions to make over the next few seasons. As they continue to push all-in for a Stanley Cup, is Svechnikov an unmovable piece of the top-six? Or, is he a player the organization might be open to moving for the right return?
It's unclear for now, but the seeds of a potential split between the Hurricanes and their star power forward have certainly been sown.
