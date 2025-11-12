Hurricanes New Addition Finding Groove
The Carolina Hurricanes took a big swing this past offseason, signing veteran winger Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year contract during free agency. The deal brought the multiple-time 20-goal scorer to Carolina through the 2030-2031 season and made him the team's second-highest-paid forward.
The first five games of Ehlers' tenure with the Hurricanes were a feeling-out period for the 29-year-old winger, but he's finding his groove as the season progresses.
A Perfect Fit
It didn't take much to realize why the Hurricanes and Ehlers were such a perfect match in free agency. Carolina's system demands a certain level of speed and skating ability, and that's exactly the type of game Ehlers thrives in. That's how he became such a dependable scoring forward during his tenure with the Winnipeg Jets, and it's how he's quickly become a key piece of the Carolina offense already.
Speed remains a key part of Ehlers' game, even as he approaches his thirties. According to NHL EDGE data from this season, he reached one of the fastest speeds in a game, recording a burst of 23.05 miles per hour. That figure ranks in the 95th percentile of all skating speeds recorded this season. He's also recorded 34 bursts between 20 and 22 mph, ranking in the 86th percentile this season, and reaching 18 to 20 mph 117 times, ranking in the 80th percentile.
It's exactly the type of consistent skating and speed that Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour demands of his players, and it's helped Carolina jump out to a top spot in the Metropolitan Division once again.
Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, EVERYBODY!
Ehlers is not only a speedy player, he's also an efficient offensive one that coaches love because he fires the puck at the net. It's a simple aspect of an offensive plan, but this winger never turns down a shot opportunity.
He hasn't been great at getting shots on goal in tight so far, but he excels at finding the net from anywhere in the offensive zone. He's recorded 48 total shots on goal so far this season, ranking in the 96th percentile of all skaters. He's below the 50th percentile in high-danger shots on goal, but he ranks in the 88th percentile in mid-range and in the 99th percentile for long-range shots.
First-Line Clicking
The results are also consistent with his entire line. He's spent the majority of his five-on-five ice time the last 11 games on the top offensive line with Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho. According to data from NaturalStatTrick, the trio has played just over 111 minutes of ice time.
They've outshot their opponents when this trio is on the ice by a wide margin. The line has netted 71 shots on goal compared to 55 allowed.
And the production has clicked for Ehlers after starting the season slowly. Despite going scoreless in the opening five contests, he's been on fire in the subsequent 11 and is currently on a five-game point streak. He's brought his season total up to three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 16 games, but all 10 have come in the past 11 contests. After a tough start, the veteran forward has quickly found his groove in Carolina.
