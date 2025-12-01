Hurricanes Sign Hockey Canada Defendant to AHL Contract
Just as one member from the 2018 Hockey Canada trial is set to make his return to the NHL this week, another player has signed a professional contract.
Defenseman Cal Foote signed an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves, the affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Foote and four other players from that team — Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart and Alex Formenton — were charged in early 2024. Following a highly publicized trial, all five were acquitted in July 2025 after a judge ruled that the evidence was not sufficient to support the charges.
Foote's Return
For the Wolves, acquiring a player with 145 games of NHL experience is a significant addition to their blue line. At 26, Foote brings a veteran presence to the minor league club. If he can demonstrate consistent play and remain in shape, he would be a readily available, high-pedigree option should the Hurricanes face injury trouble on defense later in the season.
Foote last suited up for an NHL club in the 2023-24 season, splitting time between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils.
Players were allowed to sign with NHL clubs on October 15 with them being able to resume playing on December 1.
First Off The Board
Hart was the first player off the board as the Vegas Golden Knights claimed him after goaltender Adin Hill went down with an injury, adding to the struggles in net for them. He is slated to make his Vegas debut on Dec. 2 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks.
While the trial was ongoing, Foote played 38 games with Liptovsky Mikulas HK of the Slovak Extraliga. In those games, he registered 30 points off of three goals and 27 assists.
A Promising Past
Foote was selected 14th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 NHL Draft. He also laced up for the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils.
Foote spent the first three seasons of his professional career with the Lightning organization, where he was a member of the 2020-21 Stanley Cup team, though he did not appear in the Finals.
Before his ineligibility, Foote was seen as a serviceable NHL depth defenseman, having logged games for the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils.
Hopeful Hurricanes
The hope for the Hurricanes organization is that the time away and his strong performance in Europe will allow him to recapture the first-round talent that was once projected for him and make a successful bid for an NHL return.
