Breakaway on SI

Canucks HC Optimistic About Star Defender's Future

This Vancouver Canucks star will enter unrestricted free agency in 2027, and the team's head coach is looking to put a stop to rumors and headlines that the defenseman already has one foot out the door.

Jennifer Streeter

Apr 12, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) handles the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) handles the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images / Bob Frid-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the upcoming NHL season draws nearer as the preseason begins to draw to a close, more headlines surrounding the Hughes brothers are bound to appear.

This was only further fueled by middle brother Jack Hughes. The New Jersey Devils star alluded to a possible future of uniting all three brothers — Luke (youngest, currently also with New Jersey) and Quinn (eldest) — on the same roster with the Devils at the recent NHL Player Media Tour.

"This is the headline question, you know?" Jack previously said. "Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to, eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point."

Now, it's already been established that Quinn's contract does not expire until 2027, making the possibility of him coming to New Jersey before so practically impossible.

But still, rumors and headlines swirled over the possibility of all three brother swearing the same jersey, much to the dismay of the Vancouver Canucks franchise.

Quinn — the current Canucks captain — currently has 409 points on his career so far across 59 goals and 350 assists. However, Quinn has previously said he’s remaining focused on his present with the Canucks.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes
Jan 16, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) speaks to defenseman Luke Hughes (43) before a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Vancouver head coach Adam Foote didn’t hesitate when asked about his star's future on a recent appearance with The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast, saying he feels certain Quinn will remain a Canuck for the foreseeable future.

“I honestly think he’s going to be a Canuck," Foote said on Quinn Hughes' possible future with Vancouver. "I see him here for these two years. I see him here in the future. And honest, if we do what we can do and he buys into the process and he's having fun, you know, we're winning some hockey games, we'll let everything just take care of itself.”

He added that Quinn looks to be locked in for at least the remainder of his deal, noting that if the team wins and Hughes enjoys the process, “everything will take care of itself.”

But regardless, eventual unrestricted free agency will come for Quinn in 2027. Hughes is not only one of the Canucks' best defenseman but also among the league elite. A departure would leave a void that cannot be easily replaced — whenever or if that time comes.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

Home/News Feed Page