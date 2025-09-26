Canucks HC Optimistic About Star Defender's Future
As the upcoming NHL season draws nearer as the preseason begins to draw to a close, more headlines surrounding the Hughes brothers are bound to appear.
This was only further fueled by middle brother Jack Hughes. The New Jersey Devils star alluded to a possible future of uniting all three brothers — Luke (youngest, currently also with New Jersey) and Quinn (eldest) — on the same roster with the Devils at the recent NHL Player Media Tour.
"This is the headline question, you know?" Jack previously said. "Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to, eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point."
Now, it's already been established that Quinn's contract does not expire until 2027, making the possibility of him coming to New Jersey before so practically impossible.
But still, rumors and headlines swirled over the possibility of all three brother swearing the same jersey, much to the dismay of the Vancouver Canucks franchise.
Quinn — the current Canucks captain — currently has 409 points on his career so far across 59 goals and 350 assists. However, Quinn has previously said he’s remaining focused on his present with the Canucks.
Vancouver head coach Adam Foote didn’t hesitate when asked about his star's future on a recent appearance with The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast, saying he feels certain Quinn will remain a Canuck for the foreseeable future.
“I honestly think he’s going to be a Canuck," Foote said on Quinn Hughes' possible future with Vancouver. "I see him here for these two years. I see him here in the future. And honest, if we do what we can do and he buys into the process and he's having fun, you know, we're winning some hockey games, we'll let everything just take care of itself.”
He added that Quinn looks to be locked in for at least the remainder of his deal, noting that if the team wins and Hughes enjoys the process, “everything will take care of itself.”
But regardless, eventual unrestricted free agency will come for Quinn in 2027. Hughes is not only one of the Canucks' best defenseman but also among the league elite. A departure would leave a void that cannot be easily replaced — whenever or if that time comes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!