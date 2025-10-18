Blackhawks Former First-Rounder Dominating AHL
Although they suffered a tough overtime loss at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night, the Chicago Blackhawks have looked promising early in the 2025-26 campaign, as the team is tied with the Las Vegas Golden Knights for the most goals in the league with 20, and currently holds a five-way tie for second place in the Central Division with six points. Contributions from the whole team have led Chicago to its exciting start, and the performance of one top prospect with AHL Rockford has generated even more excitement surrounding the organization.
Oliver Moore Dominating AHL This Season
In just three games for the IceHogs this season, two-way forward Oliver Moore has posted four goals and one assist for five points, leading Rockford to a perfect 3-0 win-loss record. In the IceHogs' 2-1 win against Texas on Friday, Moore scored 1:15 into the first period and won the game with a goal 2:18 into overtime.
Although he has started the season hot, Moore, 20, will likely continue to play for AHL Rockford until he can play middle-six minutes with Chicago. He made his NHL debut last season, collecting four assists for four points in nine games.
The Blackhawks selected Moore in the first round (19th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft after selecting star forward Connor Bedard first overall in the same draft. Moore, a Minnesota native, played two seasons with the University of Minnesota after getting drafted, scoring 21 goals and 45 assists for 66 points in 77 games.
Before drafting him, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson liked Moore to the point where he tried to trade up in the 2023 draft to get him. He was unable to do so, but luckily for the Blackhawks, Moore was available when it was time for Chicago to make its second pick in the draft.
At 5-foot-11, Moore is known for his speed on the ice. EliteProspects 2023 NHL Draft Guide states Moore is "always working to win races, be first on loose pucks, and create. Lots of skating skills: cutbacks, cuts, jabs, heel-to-heel, and more, and he uses them all at different speeds. At his best, Moore’s anticipation allows him to process plays one or two steps ahead of everyone else on the ice. Blended eye-level deception and feints clear bodies and sticks, opening up passing lanes that other, less inventive players may not be able to access."
