Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog Gives Dad Response After First Goal
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog has scored big goals before, but this one felt special. He found the back of the net at Ball Arena over the weekend for his first regular-season goal since March 2022 and another milestone in a comeback that has tested his patience, resilience and love for the game.
Landeskog missed essentially all of 2023 with severe knee issues and underwent multiple surgeries that left his future in doubt. When he returned in the 2024-25 postseason, it was a hopeful sign. He even scored in a playoff win at Ball Arena, but fans knew an 82-game regular season would be a different test.
Colorado’s blistering start to the season (11-1-5) only made the captain’s quiet stat line stand out more. The team was thriving; their leader was still finding his rhythm.
That made his most recent goal against the borderline contender Anaheim Ducks feel earned rather than inevitable.
Patience and Leadership on Display
The goal itself was classic Landeskog: a battle in front of the crease, a quick stick, and that calm reaction that’s become his signature. The Avalanche bench erupted, the crowd in Ball Arena roared, and for a few seconds, every tedious rehab drill and long morning skate during the last three years felt worth it for the Avs captain. After having two goals called off due to being offside earlier this season, Landy finally had his big moment.
Landeskog’s game has never been about flash. He’s the Avalanche’s emotional compass — the steadying voice between MacKinnon’s fire and Makar’s finesse. His leadership has always shown in the hard areas of the ice, not just the scoresheet. That’s why this goal mattered. It wasn’t just a number; it was a reminder that the heartbeat of Colorado’s dressing room is back at full strength.
A Personal Victory Beyond the Scoresheet
After the game, when reporters gathered around his locker, Landeskog didn’t talk about pressure or recovery timelines. Instead, he offered a short, human response about his son.
“My son will be happy tomorrow morning when he wakes up to the news, so that will be good,” he said. “He keeps asking me and I go, ‘no, not yet.’”
It was a line that instantly resonated — not because it was dramatic, but because it was real. For two years, Landeskog’s journey has been defined by professionalism and quiet perseverance. This time, his joy was framed through his son’s eyes.
Landeskog’s return to the scoresheet gives Colorado more than a goal — it restores a sense of completeness. The Avalanche are still one of the league’s deepest and most dangerous teams, but seeing their captain back in the mix adds something less measurable: reassurance.
When his son wakes up and sees that highlight, Landeskog won’t need to say a word. The moment will speak for itself.
