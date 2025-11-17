Defense Continues to Hold Maple Leafs Back
When the Toronto Maple Leafs and superstar forward Mitch Marner parted ways this past offseason, the biggest question was how they would replace the offense he provided. So far this season, however, scoring goals hasn't been the problem in Toronto. The team is averaging 3.53 goals per game through their 19 contests, the fourth-most in the NHL so far.
Unsurprisingly, it's the other side of the puck that has been the biggest issue for the Maple Leafs. They are allowing 3.79 goals per game and a total of 72 goals so far; both marks are the second-most in the NHL. Their performance on defense has been disappointing, and it's holding them back from succeeding again.
Top Pairing Outplayed
Not to point fingers, but the top pairing in Toronto is off to a poor start. The ideal top pairing of Morgan Reilly and Brandon Carlo makes a ton of sense on paper, but when they have played together this year, they've been routinely outshot and outscored. According to MoneyPuck game data, Carlo and Reilly have played just over 166 five-on-five minutes of ice time together. In that time, the Leafs have been outscored 12-8.
With Carlo suffering a recent lower-body injury, veteran Oliver Ekman-Larsson has joined the pairing with Reilly. In 76 minutes of five-on-five ice time, the Leafs have fared better, but the long-term plan is to have their top pairing reunited when Carlo is healthy.
That means that pairing has to be better and leading the charge when it comes to a complete, two-way effort in Toronto. If they can't reach that next level, the Maple Leafs are going to struggle to contend in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.
Problems Extending in Goal
A key difference last season for the Leafs was that their goaltending stepped up when the defense faltered. Anthony Stolarz was incredible during the 2024-2025 season, winning 21 games and collecting a 2.14 goals-against average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage.
This year, he's been left out to dry too much. It's led to his poor start to the year as well, with a 6-5-1 record, a 3.51 GAA, and a .884 save percentage.
Behind Stolarz last season was Joseph Woll, who won a career-high 27 games. He missed the first month and a half of the season due to a personal leave of absence, returning in a recent contest against the Chicago Blackhawks. The team hopes his return will restore the position to a top tandem in the NHL, but that depends largely on the defense performing better in front of whoever is in net.
