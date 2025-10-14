Star Forward Pricing Himself Out of Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche star Martin Necas picked up another two points in the team’s victory over the Buffalo Sabres. It was the third multi-point performance of the year for the 26-year-old forward in just four games.
Necas is rolling for the Avalanche, and it’s coming at a perfect time for the scoring winger. Playing on an expiring contract, Necas can test the unrestricted free agency market next summer if he and the Avs don’t come to terms on an extension before then.
The Avalanche obviously want to retain Necas, and he seems very happy with the situation in Colorado. The problem is that Necas’ performance and the trending market suggests that he could command a salary north of $10 million on his next deal. That’s a huge win for Necas, but it potentially spells the end of his short tenure with the Avs.
Pricing Himself Out
Necas is priming himself for a massive next contract. He will turn 27 mid season, meaning he will be in his physical prime over the life of this next deal.
Some players have chosen the route of sacrificing a bit of cash to help the team’s financial flexibility. Some others, players in positions like Necas, are set to cash out whether it’s with Colorado or on the open market.
Look at last year’s top forward free agent, Nikolaj Ehlers. He landed an average annual salary of $8.5 million with the Carolina Hurricanes. Ehlers is an excellent top-six winger, but Necas' production over the past three years vastly outpaces Ehlers. If he's worth $8.5, what does that make Necas worth?
The MacKinnon Cap
While the salary cap is expected to rise more and more over the next five years, the Avalanche may be dealing with a bit of their own self-imposed cap until 2027 at the earliest and 2031 at the latest. That upper ceiling is the annual salary of top players Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon. Makar currently makes $9 million for two more seasons and MacKinnon carries a cap hit of $12.5 million.
Colorado certainly wants to retain Necas, but the MacKinnon cap hit is the absolute limit for the Avs. They won’t pay anyone more than their MVP superstar and it’s understandable if they wouldn’t want to surpass their two-time Norris Trophy-winning defender’s salary as well.
That puts Necas and the Avalanche at a potential standstill. Will Colorado move, follow the rising salary cap, and pay Necas a salary north of $10 million? Or, will the scoring forward have to test the market to find that contract? Through the early portion of the season, Necas’ play has put him in position to land a huge payday. The only question is who will be handing out that huge check?
