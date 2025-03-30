Stars Clinch Stanley Cup Playoff Berth
The Dallas Stars have been one of the NHL’s strongest teams for most of the 2024-25 season, and are the newest team to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken and a key loss from the Calgary Flames, the Stars are heading to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Through 73 games, the Stars hold a 48-21-4 record for 100 standings points and are the third team in the NHL to secure a playoff berth. The only two teams to clinch a playoff spot before the Stars were the Washington Capitals and fellow Central Division rivals the Winnipeg Jets.
Had it not been for the Jets’ unstoppable season, the Stars might be the top team in the Western Conference.
The Stars have been led offensively by a number of key faces, including Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene. Robertson has notched 33 goals and 42 assists for 75 points in 73 games played. His goal total is good for most on the team as he looks to lead the Stars in points for the third straight season.
Goalie Jack Oettinger continues to look like one of the top goalies in the NHL with a 34-15-3 record through his first 52 appearances.
The Stars front office has been aware that the team has something special, but there was still room to add ahead of the trade deadline. The Stars didn’t make an abondance of additions, but a couple of quality moves.
Grabbing forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks has done a good job of bolstering the lineup, but that wasn’t Dallas’ headlining move.
On the day of the trade deadline, the Stars won the second round of the Mikko Rantanen sweepstakes and swiped him from the Carolina Hurricanes. Ever since arriving in Dallas, Rantanen has found his game with 11 points (4G-7A) in 11 games.
The Stars have gotten close to the Cup on numerous occasions over the last few seasons, with back-to-back Western Conference final defeats. Heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars could easily be one of the favorites.
