Hurricanes, Stars Have Pieces for Another Blockbuster Trade
The Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars put together a blockbuster trade last season. The Stars landed superstar forward Mikko Rantanen, and the Hurricanes netted an intriguing young player in Logan Stankoven and multiple draft picks, with both organizations coming out like winners.
Both the Hurricanes and Stars are contenders once again this season. However, each seeks to get past their own conference finals after multiple appearances in the past few seasons. They've made several attempts with different approaches, but it hasn't quite worked.
Which is why the Hurricanes and Stars could be setting up for another blockbuster trade this season.
The Trade Proposal
The Stars don't have the draft picks to overwhelm the Hurricanes this time around, but they have the pieces to make this deal happen. The Stars already ponied up their first picks in 2026 and 2028 to Carolina from last year's deal, but they still have a 2027 first-round pick at their disposal. That piece will be crucial in any deal for Svechnikov, and it might look something like this.
Why it makes sense for Dallas
The Stars land another top forward for their already potent offensive group by acquiring Svechnikov. Not only that, they'd have the 25-year-old winger under contract for three more seasons, making $7.75 million. It would be another stroke of genius from Stars general manager Jim Nill.
The move would round out their top-six with a younger piece, something that only extends their championship window while veterans like Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene reach their late 30s.
Svechnikov also plays a very similar game to Rantanen, making him an ideal linemate for either of the Stars' top centers. He could play alongside Roope Hintz or Wyatt Johnston and give the Stars a dynamic duo regardless of the combination. It's another move towards the Stanley Cup if the Stars could land him.
Why it makes sense for Carolina
The Hurricanes would effectively own the Stars' next three draft picks with this move, giving them tons of flexibility and assets for another move down the line. Outside of that, it's a better deal than you might think in terms of players heading to Carolina.
Let's start with Sam Steel. The 27-year-old is a perfect fit for the Hurricanes. He's reached or surpassed 14 assists and 20 points in each of the last four seasons. He can play up and down the lineup, evidenced by how the Stars have utilized him over the last few seasons. And more than anything, he plays every shift with relentless speed and pace, which would immediately endear Steel to Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Lian Bischel is the best young player left in Dallas right now. The hulking defender is 6'7" and still coming into his own at just 21 years old. He plays a bruising game, and he's taken significant strides in his first full NHL season. He would round out the team's middle or bottom-pairing while adding a physical element and another young player under team control, exactly what the Hurricanes look for in trades.
Aram Minnetian is an intriguing prospect. Currently playing with Boston College in the NCAA, the right-handed defender is the opposite of flashy, but he projects to be an NHL defender. He gives the Canes another developing defender for their system, and being righty makes him all the more intriguing.
