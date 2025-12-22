Red Wings' Moritz Seider Having Breakout Season

The Detroit Red Wings have been on an absolute heater and have won seven out of their last nine games, and there is a major reason for that. Star defenseman Moritz Seider has been doing everything for the Red Wings as of late and it has definitely shown on the scoreboard.

The 24-year-old phenom blueliner helped his team take down the Washington Capitals twice in a back-to-back over the weekend. In their most recent bout, Seider had the overtime game-winning goal, which lifted his team to a 3-2 victory.

Seider, so far this season, has scored six goals and added 21 assists in 37 games so far for the Red Wings. He plays on the top defensive pairing and plays on the top power play unit. The kid does it all for his team.

Seider is usually the defenseman that jumps over the boards as overtime begins, as he is the one that the coaching staff trusts the most. Seider played 26:44 in their most recent win over the Capitals and there is a reason that the coaching staff trusts him and relies on him the most on the blueline.

Moritz Seider:



- OT winner today

- 25P in 36GP including 21 in his last 21

- Some of the best defensive analytics in the NHL

- Wings first in the Atlantic



He’s building a strong Norris finalist resume. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GAlN2gub63 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 21, 2025

Seider is going to be a part of the Red Wings core for a long time

If he is not already, Seider is going to be known as part of the Red Wings' core players for years to come. He is up there with the likes of Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat, among others. Seider has only been in Detroit for a few short seasons, but he has definitely cemented his name so that fans know.

Dec 8, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Seider was drafted back in 2019 but made his NHL debut in 2021. The fact that he is already doing a lot for his team, already with how young he is and how dynamic of a player he is, shows how well of a pick Seider has ended up being.

He is a crucial piece to this Red Wings team and is always going to be relied upon in the big moments. No matter how many defenseman come and go through the Red Wings system and come make their NHL debuts or come over in trades, Seider is always going to be there.

He is the definition of a number one defenseman and it shows night in and night out. Seider is only going to get better and better as each season goes on and he is already a superstar.

