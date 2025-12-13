Oilers HC Praises Tristan Jarry Ahead of First Start

Tristan Jarry is about to make his Edmonton Oilers debut, and head coach Kris Knoblauch isn't hiding his confidence in what the newly acquired goaltender brings to the team.

Speaking before the Oilers' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 13, Knoblauch addressed the controversial trade that sent Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to Pittsburgh and expressed his belief that the team is better for it.

But before diving into what Jarry brings, Knoblauch made sure to acknowledge what the Oilers are losing.

Thanking the Departed

Knoblauch opened by expressing gratitude to Skinner and Kulak for everything they contributed during their time in Edmonton, particularly during the team's deep playoff runs. "Foremost, I want to thank those players who left us. They had a big part of our runs, and they contributed a lot," he said.

It's the kind of acknowledgment that matters in a locker room. Both players were important pieces of the Oilers' success, and Knoblauch made sure they got their due before shifting focus to the future.

Confidence in Jarry's Track Record

When discussing what Jarry brings to Edmonton, Knoblauch emphasized the goaltender's established track record in the league. Yes, last season was rough, but the coach is looking at the bigger picture.

"Obviously, Tristan's an established goaltender, has been in the league for a long time, and has just been very solid goaltending," Knoblauch said. "I know last year was a little bit of a down year, but looking at his track record over the years, he's shown that he's been very solid."

That's the gamble the Oilers are making. They're betting that Jarry's career body of work is more indicative of what he'll provide than one difficult season in Pittsburgh. Knoblauch made it clear he believes that bet will pay off. "We feel that we're getting better in that area," Knoblauch explained.

Stastney Adds Youth and Mobility

The trade also brought Spencer Stastney to Edmonton, and Knoblauch highlighted what the young defenseman adds to the blue line. At 25 years old, Stastney fits the mold of what modern NHL teams are looking for on defense.

"Just a young defenseman who's just getting established in the NHL, he's been playing really well," Knoblauch said. "Probably his biggest asset is skating, being very quick and mobile out there, and being able to help offensively."

Knoblauch acknowledged that Stastney hasn't been a big offensive producer in the past, but noted he's been solid this year and can contribute in that area. More importantly, he brings the kind of mobility and puck-moving ability that fits what the Oilers want from their defense.

"I think it’s very exciting for everyone."



"He hasn't been an offensive guy or a big producer in the past but has been solid this year," Knoblauch said. "That's kind of what we're looking for, just to contribute a little bit on offense, a good defender, and just more young puck-moving defensemen is a good asset to have."

A Vote of Confidence

Knoblauch's comments make it clear the Oilers believe they upgraded with this trade. Jarry gets his fresh start, and Edmonton gets a goaltender they believe can be the steady presence they've been searching for. Now comes the hard part. Jarry has to prove them right.

