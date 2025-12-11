Yankees Outfielder Reunion in The Works?

Yes, the New York Yankees are at least one man short in the outfield.

No, this isn't another story about re-signing Cody Bellinger or chasing former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Instead, this story focuses on a potential reunion with a former Yankees farmhand.

Say hello to ... Rob Refsnyder?

The 10-year MLB veteran spent the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox as a valuable part-time outfielder, hitting .276 in 309 games.

Healthy Market

"Refsnyder has a healthy market that includes other American League contenders who are expected to push for his services," Masslive.com's Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo report.

"The expectation, according to a league source, is that the 34-year-old might even be in play for a two-year deal. Boston is prioritizing bigger bats but could still use Refsnyder as a lefty-mashing fourth outfielder. They’re not alone in seeing his value," McAdam and Cotillo add.

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

However Cotillo later posted on X that "Refsnyder's return seems less likely than ever based on how they're operating and talking up (Nate) Eaton."

Enter the Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman.

Hey Pal

"There are lots of others in this bin, such as outfielder Rob Refsnyder, who beats up southpaws and is a pal of Aaron Judge from their minor league days together," the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports.

New York selected Refsnyder in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Yankees, who fell in love with his bat.

But Refsnyder never found a home on the field, seeing playing time all around the diamond and in the outfield. The Yankees shipped him to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2017 trade deadline in the deal which brought outfielder Ryan McBroom to the Bronx.

MLB Nomad

Refsnyder became a bit of a baseball nomad beginning in 2018, bouncing from organization to organization. The Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins all rolled the dice with Refsnyder before he signed with the Red Sox in December 2021.

Clouding his return to Boston next season is the Red Sox's glut of outfielders, leaving Refsnyder with little playing time.

Bronx Tale

In New York, he would join Judge, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez on the Yankees roster. Top outfield prospect Spencer Jones also could be in the mix

Of course, that's assuming the Yankees don't run it back with Bellinger or swing big with Tucker.

Who says you can't go home?

