Panthers’ Brad Marchand Keeping Offense Afloat
The Florida Panthers are ravaged by injuries this season. Combine that with the fact that they’ve played the most hockey over the previous two years, and the Panthers are struggling to stay afloat.
Thank goodness the Panthers have veteran winger Brad Marchand. The two-time Stanley Cup winner is in his second season with the Cats, but he’s leading the team offensively as they try to stay alive in a crowded Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.
Veteran Presence
With over 1,100 NHL games under his belt, Marchand has seen and played through it all. He’s seen injuries derail a team before, and it’s easy to see how unbothered he is as this year’s Panthers press on without captain Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk.
In their absence, he’s stepped up. In 13 games, he’s recorded nine goals and six assists for 15 points. He currently leads the team in scoring.
That boost of offense is sorely needed as the rest of the lineup tries to keep up. The Panthers currently boast the fifth-lowest scoring offense in the NHL right now, but they can’t say it’s because Marchand isn’t doing his part.
Spread the Wealth
What Marchand’s offensive burst allows the Panthers to do is spread out some of their remaining offensive talent across their top three lines. Instead of, for example, loading up their top trio with Marchand, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart, they can keep each one on a separate line, giving them the best chance to receive contributions throughout the lineup.
Recently, Marchand has been playing on the left wing alongside center Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, and the trio is finding success. Against the Los Angeles Kings in their latest win, they logged nine minutes of even-strength ice time. During that span, they outshot their opponents nine to four, and outscored their opponents 2-1.
It also allows the team to slot Bennett into a gritty, yet balanced line with Jesper Boqvist and Mackie Samoskevich, while keeping Reinhart on top-line minutes with Evan Rodrigues and Carter Verhaege. It’s not a perfect combination, but it’s helping the Panthers for the time being.
That’s the kind of production and consistency the Panthers require to withstand their injury storm. Marchand’s a key part of that resiliency in Florida, and through the early portion of the season, he’s keeping their offense and place in the standings afloat.
