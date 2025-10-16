Senators Captain Undergoes Surgery, Injury Timeline Revealed
The Ottawa Senators lost captain Brady Tkachuk to an upper-body injury during a recent contest against the Nashville Predators. After receiving a cross-check from Predators captain Roman Josi and briefly participating in an ensuing scrum, he left the ice visibly in discomfort. Following the game, their head coach seemed sure that the injury would require him to miss significant time.
After pursuing multiple medical opinions, the star of the Senators underwent surgery to repair his right thumb. The organization announced the update and that the procedure was successful via their X account. In addition, the team shared that the expected recovery timeline for Tkachuk is six to eight weeks.
“Brady Tkachuk underwent successful surgery on his right thumb on Thursday,” the organization shared in an announcement. “The expected recovery time is 6-to-8 weeks.”
Before his injury, Tkachuk had recorded three points in the first three games. He is still looking for his first goal of the season, however, as the Senators have now lost three of their first four games.
Weather the Storm
This is a big challenge for the Senators. The organization took a huge step last season, and they are hoping to take another one this year in a challenging Atlantic Division. Without their captain in the mix for possibly two months could be a troubling blow for the Sens. As head coach Travis Green put it, the team will miss him, but it’s an opportunity for the team to rise to the occasion without him.
"We are going to miss him," he said. "You don't replace guys like that, but we've always had the mindset of next man up. It's another opportunity. Teams are going to have injuries. That's part of the NHL."
Part of that process will be several other forwards taking on more of the offensive burden. Players like Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle will have to carry the scoring load for Ottawa, while other contributors like Ridly Greig and veteran Claude Giroux continue to provide that secondary production.
Vezina Goalie to the Rescue
The other key in all of this is goaltender Linus Ullmark. The former Vezina Trophy winner has gotten off to a poor start in net, losing two of his first three starts and allowing 12 goals on 76 shots against. While the defense hasn't been very strong in front of him, the Senators acquired him last season to be the anchor for a team when all else breaks down. He has to pick up the slack for the Sens as they navigate the next six to eight weeks without Tkachuk.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!