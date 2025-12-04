Kings Star Defenseman Returning from Injury vs. Blackhawks
The Los Angeles Kings will be able to breathe a little easier as star defenseman Drew Doughty was activated off injured reserve prior to the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.
Doughty had missed the Kings’ last seven games after suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 15 against the Ottawa Senators. At the time, he was classified as week-to-week. Over the last several days, though, he began to make steady progress, including practicing in a regular jersey yesterday and participating in the morning skate prior to tonight’s game against Chicago.
“I feel good,” Doughty said. “I’m ready to go. I didn’t lose my cardio, and we had lots of individual work to get that back to where it was before. I feel good.”
Now that he’s been fully activated, he’s ready to take the ice for Los Angeles once more.
Doughty’s Presence Is Needed
The Kings struggled in the seven games Doughty was absent, signaling that his presence is a critical part of their success. The team went just 2-5 over that stretch, including losses to the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks — two Pacific Division rivals the Kings need to perform well against. With Doughty’s return, Los Angeles hopes its fortunes turn back around to what they were when he was in the lineup full time.
Prior to the injury, the Kings — as well as Doughty — were rolling. Los Angeles was 5-2 over its previous seven games, and Doughty had notched one goal and three assists to help the team in those victories. While those offensive numbers might not pop off the page, Doughty’s defensive prowess was a major reason the Kings had been so hot before he succumbed to the injury bug in mid-November.
Additionally, his third-period goal on Nov. 5 against the Winnipeg Jets cemented him as the highest-scoring defenseman in Los Angeles Kings history. There’s little doubt that Doughty is vital to the team’s success.
With him in the lineup, the Kings can continue their hopes of winning the Pacific Division and making a run at the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 2014.
The Blackhawks Will Present a Formidable Challenge
Doughty’s first test won’t come easy, as the Blackhawks — led by young star Connor Bedard — are a tough out on any given evening. If Bedard and the rest of Chicago’s young players catch a heater at the right time, they can score in bunches. Luckily for the Kings, that’s exactly what Doughty is paid to prevent. If he has anything to say about it, there won’t be any headlines tomorrow morning about Bedard’s superstardom.
Tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks will start at 10 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be televised on Hulu and ESPN+.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!