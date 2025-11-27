What NHL Western Conference Teams Can Be Thankful For
It’s Thanksgiving, which means that people from across the country will be sitting down with family and friends to have fellowship and good food. It’s also a time to remind oneself of the things in life that truly matter most — gratitude, togetherness and the people who make the everyday grind a little more bearable.
For hockey fans, that thankfulness often stretches beyond the dinner table and into the arena, where hope, heartbreak and highlight-reel moments make the long season feel worth it. Because when the going gets tough, and the doldrums of the campaign set in, it’s always good to remember the aspects of a team that deserve to be appreciated. That’s especially true in the Western Conference, where countless teams are experiencing high highs that warrant appreciation.
Awesome Goaltending in Denver and St. Paul
Ask any fan of the Colorado Avalanche or Minnesota Wild what they’re thankful for this holiday season, and they’ll tell you that it’s goaltending — especially in Colorado’s case.
One year ago, the Avalanche had some of the worst goaltending known to man. The duo of Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen just wasn’t cutting it, which led Colorado’s front office to make drastic changes. That’s when Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood entered the scene. Ever since, the netminding has been stellar, especially this season, where the pair leads the NHL in save percentage and has the team atop the league standings.
Meanwhile, in Minnesota, rookie goalie Jesper Wallstedt has quickly made his presence felt through countless shutouts and even more impressive saves. Without Wallstedt’s dominance, the Wild wouldn’t be in nearly as good of shape as they are right now. That’s deserving of gratitude, that’s for sure.
The Young Stars Are Out West
Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard, Logan Cooley and Leo Carlsson are the future of the NHL, and all four of those players reside in the Western Conference.
Through the first quarter or so of the season, Celebrini legitimately has a case to be the front-runner for the Hart Memorial Trophy. His prowess has helped the San Jose Sharks completely flip their fortune from a perennial bottom-dweller in the Pacific Division to a potential contender in the Western Conference. As every game passes, it becomes even more clear why he was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft.
Then there’s Bedard, who everybody’s seemingly known about for years at this point. Ever since his junior days with the Regina Pats, his promising future has been on display for all to see. That’s finally begun to take shape this season with the Chicago Blackhawks as, just like the Sharks, the team is finally beginning to come out of its rebuild.
Those two were known commodities, though. It’s players like Cooley and Carlsson that deserve special recognition due to their ability to uplift franchises — the Ducks and Mammoth, respectively — that needed a little positivity. Mediocre-to-bad hockey was consistently played by the two teams for years, so having players like Cooley and Carlsson start to put an end to that is pretty special.
The young bucks that are going to lead the NHL into its next era are in the West, and that’s something that all hockey fans west of the Mississippi River need to be thankful for.
Edmonton Needs to be Thankful for Connor McDavid
Let’s be honest — without Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers would be completely in the dumpster. The goaltending has been terrible, the defense has been almost even worse, and pretty much everything surrounding the team is negative right now.
So, if we’re focusing on the positives, it has to all start and end with McDavid. He’s the best hockey player on the planet, and he chose to stay in Edmonton below market value because he wanted to win a championship with the team that’s always believed in him. There’s no need to focus on the fact that winning a Stanley Cup this year is probably unlikely; just train your mind on the fact that he’s still in Alberta. Because without him, the whole operation would be toast.
