NHL's Pacific Division Runs Through California
Just because it’s 75 degrees and sunny outside doesn’t mean great hockey can’t be played. That’s what the NHL is learning at the moment as the three teams in California — the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks — are all off to good starts and appear to be potential contenders to win the Pacific Division.
This hot weather development isn’t necessarily new. The Florida Panthers have won two consecutive Stanley Cups, and it doesn’t get any colder than 65 degrees in Miami during the winter. The same can be said about the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights, two teams that play in temperate climates yet have consistently found success on the ice.
Now that excellence has transferred to the Golden State. Rarely have all three California squads been firing on all cylinders at the same time, but that’s the case right now. The Ducks lead the Pacific Division, with the Kings right behind. Meanwhile, the Sharks, who have been perennial bottom dwellers in the Western Conference for years, are playing good hockey and are right in the mix.
If this trajectory holds, all three California teams could find themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by season’s end. That would be an impressive accomplishment; the last time it happened was 2013.
The Ducks Are Quacking
Prior to losing two straight games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim was on an absolute roll. The team had won seven consecutive contests, all against teams that fancy themselves contenders for a championship this season. Overall, the Ducks have accumulated 23 points at 11-5-1 and are currently leading the Pacific Division.
It’s all been made possible by a couple of young stars in the making: Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier. Carlsson has been on a tear to start the year, scoring 11 goals and notching 15 assists, with his 26 points leading the team. Then there’s Gauthier, whose 12 goals — including a hat trick against the Panthers on Nov. 4 — have been a constant reminder of just how good a player he is despite his young age. What’s even better is that neither player is in his prime yet, meaning further improvement could be on the horizon.
The Ducks haven't made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, which is the third longest drought in the NHL. If Carlsson and Gauthier have anything to say about it, then that'll be ending very soon.
All Hail the Kings
The one team that has regularly posted strong seasons in California has been the Kings. Los Angeles won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and has made the playoffs in four straight campaigns. Anybody familiar with their lore knows that they’ve had trouble getting past the pesky Edmonton Oilers, but that doesn’t take away from the general success they’ve mustered over the better part of 15 years.
Through 18 games, Los Angeles is 9-5-4 and trails the Ducks by just one point in the Pacific Division. It has won its last three, including two road triumphs against the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.
It’s been the Adrian Kempe show in Los Angeles this season, which isn’t surprising given how reliable he’s been throughout his career in a Kings sweater. He’s scored six goals, three of which have been game-winning tallies. Additionally, his 19 points lead the team. Long story short, Kempe has been a force to begin the year, and if he keeps up the pace, he’ll be leading the Kings back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs – so long as he isn’t traded.
The Sharks Are Good Now?
It’s no secret that the Sharks have been the butt of many jokes in recent years. They’ve finished at or near the bottom of the league standings over the last six seasons, with much of that play being uninspiring at best. That’s all changing, though, with Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund and the rest of the young roster all pulling their weight to drag San Jose back into the mix.
The Sharks are currently 8-7-3 and are tied with the Golden Knights for fifth in the Pacific Division. That might not sound glamorous, but only two points separate San Jose from the third-place Seattle Kraken, meaning the Sharks are in striking distance. It’s obviously early, yet any hope is good for a franchise that has constantly found itself toiling and struggling.
If the team is to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019, it will need Celebrini to carry much of the load. He’s been a budding star in his brief time in the NHL, and if he can continue to develop, there’s no telling how high he can climb. The Sharks hope that as he improves, the team improves as well.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!