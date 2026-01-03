Quinn Hughes Already Setting New Records with Wild

For Minnesota Wild fans, there's a reason they're now calling the state "Quinnesota."

On Dec. 12, the Vancouver Canucks traded defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes over to the Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, forward Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first round pick. At the time of his trade, Hughes was averaging 27:25 TOI across 26 games with Vancouver this season and had already recorded 23 points. However, since joining the Wild's roster Hughes has quickly made an instant impact on the Minnesota franchise.

Hughes's point total has jumped to 34 this year since the trade, as he has since put up 10 assists and one goal for Minnesota. In fact, he even scored a goal for the Wild during his Minnesota debut on Dec. 14 against the Boston Bruins.

But flashing back to the present, on Jan 2 at the Anaheim Ducks, Hughes made Wild history. The defenseman tied Matt Dumba for the Minnesota single-game franchise record for assists by a blueliner with four apples against against the Ducks.

Quinn Hughes Quickly Leaving Mark in Minnesota

This means Hughes, only 26, is already setting franchise records within one month of joining his new team.

Quinn Hughes has set the #mnwild single-game franchise record for assists by a defenseman with four helpers tonight in Anaheim.



He ties Matt Dumba (1-3=4, 3/29/18 vs. DAL) for the single-game franchise point record among defensemen. pic.twitter.com/XL8pEOVYP7 — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 3, 2026

Hughes was also among the initial six players named to the United States Men’s Ice Hockey team for the approaching 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

"We would like to thank Quinn for his time with the Vancouver Canucks," Vancouver Canucks' President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford previously said per their press release on the trade. "Quinn is a great person, a great player, and one of the greatest Canucks of all time."

"With the circumstances surrounding JT [Miller] and now Quinn, we are fortunate to acquire these very good young players from Minnesota. They will be a key part of the rebuild that we are currently in, giving us a bright future moving forward. The hockey club will continue to build with talented young players using that as a blueprint to become a contender sooner rather than later."

Dec 27, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates his overtime goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

The success from Hughes should come as no surprise to Minnesota — which is known as the "State of Hockey."

Hughes was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2023-24 season after leading all league defensemen with 75 assists and 92 points. No. 43 was also a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2024-25 season.

Clearly, Hughes is having no trouble making Minnesota his new home, with many NHL fans also pointing out that green truly is his color.

