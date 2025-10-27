Canadiens Must Consider Top-Six Upgrades
Should the Montreal Canadiens pursue another forward to add to their top-six? That’s the million dollar question for Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon after scoring winger Patrik Laine underwent abdominal surgery and will be out for three to four months.
The Canadiens have been diligent and vigilant in pursuing upgrades to their roster over the past few seasons, and it’s been a crucial piece of their rise in the Eastern Conference. Aiming to take the next step, the Habs can’t wait for Laine to return. They need to act fast and bolster their top-six group immediately.
Second-Line Center?
One area the Canadiens have to decide on is their second-line center. To begin the year, rookie Oliver Kapanen looks like a viable solution. He and fellow rookie Ivan Demidov look impressive together, and it’s helped Kapanen land three goals and seven points in the first 10 games.
Do the Canadiens trust the 22-year-old to be the second-line pivot all year long?
If not, that forces Montreal’s hands. They will then have to scour the trade market to upgrade and find a more satisfactory answer at the 2C position.
Balancing Things Out
Whether it’s another center or a winger, the Canadiens have to prioritize balancing out the scoring load of their top two lines. Right now, their top forward line is jam-packed with the team’s three best offensive players in Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.
Demidov and Kapanen are exciting young players and they have more than impressed to begin the season. Despite the early returns, the Canadiens still need more scoring punch and two-way responsibility on the second line.
Thin Trade Market
One issue for the Canadiens as they try to address this is the thin trade market. The early part of the season has been full of surprises, with plenty of teams expected to be terrible holding better than anticipated records.
It puts a damper on the Canadiens’ hypothetical desire to upgrade their top-six. Organizations the Canadiens might have engaged in trade talks, like the Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins or the Seattle Kraken, are all in the playoff mix to begin the season. Because of this, each organization is less willing to make trades as they try to continue their unlikely run.
In-House Option?
If the Canadiens don’t want to bring in another player, there is one potential in-house replacement who could take on more responsibility. Zac Bolduc, one of the team’s main offseason acquisitions, He's looked like an easy fit with Montreal, and he is in line to play even more ice time.
Through his first 10 games in a Canadiens uniform, he has four goals and two assists while averaging just over 13 minutes of ice time. With Laine sidelined, expect that number to improve to closer to 15 minutes per game.
In addition to Bolduc, there are a few other veterans who will likely see top-six ice time. With Laine out of the lineup, players like Alex Newhook and Brendan Gallagher could see bumps in playing time.
