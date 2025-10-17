Predators' Tyson Jost Reaches Major Milestone
When the Nashville Predators took to the ice against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday night, this player took a huge step in his career and for his trophy case. Forward Tyson Jost reached a major milestone by skating in his 500th career game in the National Hockey League.
For Jost to hit this milestone with the Nashville Predators and not being on the team for very long yet, says a lot about the journeyman that Jost has been at only 27-years old. Jost was originally a first-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche back in 2016 as they selected him with the 10th overall pick.
Jost spent the better part of six seasons with the Avalanche where he played 321 games and tallied 45 goals and 63 assists totaling 108 points. After spending six seasons with the Avalanche, Jost spent 2 seasons with the Minnesota Wild where he played 33 games total and tallied 2 goals and 7 assists. Jost then made his way to the Buffalo Sabres in the second season he was with the Wild.
He played 2 seasons with the Sabres and played 102 games and tallied 10 goals and 18 assists. Jost has just been that player that has bounced around from team-to-team. He played 39 games with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2024-25 season and tallied 4 goals and 5 assists. After the Hurricanes, he came to the Predators in a waiver claim following the 2024 season.
Jost has been that player that has not been able to find a consistent home. Jost in his career also has been bounced around from the top six of somebody's lineup to the bottom six of somebody's lineup to being scratched in the press box. He just has not been this offensive juggernaut that he was projected to be, being a 10th overall pick in his draft year.
But being able to reach 500 NHL games, with all the teams that he has played with, and all the inconsistency surrounding his NHL career, is quite the accomplishment. He should definitely be proud of himself as being able to reach 100 games in great in it's own right, but 500 is fantastic.
For somebody that has been up-and-down an NHL lineup, to being the bottom six player that he is today, what a career it has been for Jost. Hopefully at some point in the future, Jost can finish off his career with a Stanley Cup ring.
