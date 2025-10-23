Predators End Top Prospect's NHL Audition
The Nashville Predators and general manager Barry Trotz decided recently to make a very tough decision. They decided to send 2025 5th-overall pick Brady Martin back to the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.
Martin got into three games for the Predators and tallied one assist total out of the three games that he played for the NHL club. However, it seemed like Trotz and coach Andrew Brunette and the rest of the coaching staff thought that Martin was not ready for the NHL and the speed of the game.
Martin is still so young at just 18 years old, and had only played two seasons of junior hockey before being drafted to the Predators and getting 3 NHL games under his belt. But for now, Martin will go back to the Greyhounds and develop some more and tear up that league.
A lot of players who are drafted at the top of the NHL Draft, but are not exactly deemed NHL ready, tend to go back to their junior team and light up the scoreboard there. For Martin, he just needs to bulk up quite a bit and find his spark there, and then maybe he makes the Predators full-time next season.
Martin should not take being sent down to heart
A lot of young NHL top prospects like Martin that get sent back to their junior team rather than sticking around with their NHL club should not take the decision in a tough way. It is best for players like Martin to get some more seasoning in the OHL.
He is still insanely young and has a lot to learn as a player and can come back stronger and even better next season. The fact that he even made the team and got to play with the likes of Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos, says a lot about what the Predators think about him.
It stands to reason that as the years go on and Martin develops even more, he will be a really good NHL player. He just needs more time to get up to speed with the game and keep up with bigger and tougher opponents for a long season.
The NHL is a long season that comes with ups and downs and twists and turns and can be an emotional and physical rollercoaster. It is a lot to keep up with and for now, Martin playing in the OHL is best for his development and will be really helpful for him in the future.
