Flyers Make Franchise History With Rapid Goal Barrage
The Philadelphia Flyers, hosting the New Jersey Devils, made franchise history in the first period with three goals in quick succession.
The Flyers' three goals in 26 seconds were the fastest three goals by Philadelphia in franchise history, passing a 35-second three-goal barrage set on March 1, 1979 against the Boston Bruins.
The 26-second rally by the Flyers tied the 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques for the fifth-quickest rally in NHL history.
The 1970-71 Bruins scored three goals in 20 seconds, the fastest three goals in league-history.
The Devil Awakens
After the Devils got on the board thanks to Timo Meier's power play tally seven minutes in, the Flyers responded right back.
Meier's sixth goal of the year helped contribute to a strong Devils man-advantage that ranked No. 12 entering the contest, converting at 22.6%.
Cates Can Do it All
Just 1:23 after Meier's goal, Noah Cates tied the game 1-1 when he capitalized on a rebound, driving the loose puck — pad-stopped by Jake Allen following Egor Zamula's shot — into the net.
This was Cates' fifth goal of the early season and became the sixth Flyer to reach the five-goal mark.
Milestone Matvei
Only 3:06 following Cates' equalizer, Matvei Michkov, playing in his 100th career NHL game, found himself 1-on-1 with Allen and buried a shot through his five-hole, giving Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.
The Tyson Foerster Show: Part 1
After missing four games due to a blocked shot against Toronto on November 1, Tyson Foerster returned with his fierce energy and skill intact.
Only nine seconds following Michkov's breakaway tally, Foerster fired a one-time shot through Allen after receiving a pass from Cates, extending the Flyers' lead to 3-1.
With the assist on Foerster's goal, Cates earned his first multi-point game of the season.
The Tyson Foerster Show: Part 2
If you thought Foerster was done for the night, you would be wrong.
Just 17 seconds after his first goal of the game and sixth of the year, Foerster fired a snipe shot past Allen after skating up on the left side.
Foerster joined Cates in also recording his first multi-point game of the season.
Honoring Bernie
The barrage and offensive performance by the Flyers was exactly what head coach Rick Tocchet wanted to see from his team.
Tocchet spoke about how he wanted to see his team get on the board as quickly as possible, and it was evident on Saturday night.
This matchup also marked the Bernie Parent Tribute Game, where the team honored former goaltender Bernie Parent, who passed away on Sept. 21 at the age of 80.
Parent was a two-time Stanley Cup champion, a two-time Vezina winner, is one of six Flyers to have their number retired and was the first Flyer inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!