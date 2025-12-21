Jack Hughes to Return for Devils vs. Sabers

Call it a Christmas miracle or some festive holiday spirit, but New Jersey Devils' star center Jack Hughes is back in business.

Ahead of hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21, Hughes was seen returning to the ice for morning skate with his teammates. Furthermore, he disclosed to the media in the locker room following practice that he will be playing against the Sabres. Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk have also returned.

Hughes's return comes following a hand injury sustained in a freak accident at a team dinner. The Devils' original projected return-to-play timeline for Hughes was around the second week of Jan. Instead, Hughes missed six weeks.

The game against the Sabres marks the final home game for New Jersey ahead of the holiday break.

Oct 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Devils Receive Lineup Boost Ahead of Hosting Buffalo Sabres

Hughes's return is further boosted by Meier, who recently missed time while dealing with personal family matters. Gritsyu was previously dealing with an upper-body injury.

Puck drop at Prudential Center against Buffalo is slated for 7 p.m. EST. New Jersey most recently defeated the Utah Mammoth 2-1 on Dec. 19. The Devils currently have a 20-14-1 overall record with 41 points in the Metropolitan Division.

Jack IS back tonight!



Source: literally Jack Hughes. pic.twitter.com/yvJoYmkHme — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 21, 2025

Hughes was the No. 1 overall selection back in the 2019 NHL Draft. He currently totals 371 points (151 goals, 220 assists) across his seven seasons of play in the league so far.

At the time of his injury, the star player had a team-leading 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games for the Devils.

"Definitely fun to be on the ice with [my teammates] and be practicing. That was a good start for me ... Yeah, I'm going to play tonight," Hughes said to the media on his return prior to puck drop against Buffalo. "Just ease my way into it.

Devils' head coach Sheldon Keefe said the return of three forwards should add to the momentum established from the win over Utah and a 2-1 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 17.

“There is emotional impact, for sure,” Keefe said. “We just have to use that in a positive way. When the puck drops tonight, we have to keep playing the way that we’ve been playing. The guys coming in have to enhance that.”

Buffalo has a 16-14-4 overall record entering play in New Jersey. Center Tage Thompson leads their statsheet with 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists).

The Devils are only one point shy of second place in their division and close out their schedule prior to the holiday break with a matchup at the New York Islanders on Dec. 23.

