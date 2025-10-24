Is Islanders’ Hot Start For Real?
The New York Islanders have won four straight games after they put up seven goals on the Detroit Red Wings. That win has them in the Eastern Conference playoff race early on, an encouraging sign for a team entering the year with plenty of questions and doubt.
Is the Islanders’ hot start real?
Matthew Schaefer’s Impact
How incredible has rookie defender Matthew Schaefer been? The 2025 NHL Draft’s first overall pick is doing things rarely seen by teenagers in the league. He became the youngest defender in NHL history record a goal in his debut and became the youngest player to record a goal in over 80 years. He also recorded at least a point in the first six games.
Not only is he contributing to the offense, he’s showing a keen ability on the defensive side of the ice. Head coach Patrick Roy has shown an impressive level of trust in the rookie, playing him 22 minutes or more five times already.
The 6’2” Schaefer has looked like a future top defenseman in the entire league already, and that is because of his 200-foot game being so complete.
Mess With One of Us, Mess With All of Us
There was a moment in the team’s recent victory over the Red Wings that really stood out. Towards the end of their 7-2 win, Schaefer was involved in a little scrum on the ice. In a matter of seconds, the other four Islanders skaters on the ice made beelines towards the scuffle in the rookie’s defense.
It’s not like the exchange was dirty or egregious, it was a usual end-of-game frustrating pushing affair. But the way the Islanders swarmed to protect their star rookie was wild and encouraging to see. The organization knows how important the youngster is to this season and beyond, and they are already showing that they won’t let him be pushed around.
Concerns in Goal
One huge issue plaguing this team, and one that must be corrected in order for this team to succeed, is their goaltending. Top netminder Ilya Sorokin has regressed significantly over the past two seasons, and his start to the 2025-2026 campaign is a continuation of that problem. Through his first five starts, he's 2-3-0 with a 3.90 goals-against average and .873 save percentage. Not only that, he's allowed at least three goals in every appearance and given up four goals four times in his first five starts.
Thankfully, veteran David Rittich has been solid in his first few starts. He’s 2-0 in his two starts and he’s stopped 62 of 66 shots against him in total.
The problem is that the Islanders can’t rely on Rittich to continue this strong pace the entire season or to be the guy. That’s what Sorokin is for this team. They have to find a way to get their starting goalie back into star form. Until then, the team has a storm cloud looming above them.
All of that considered, there’s a chance this hot stretch isn’t a facade. The Islanders have a lineup that seems improved in multiple facets, and while their goaltending hasn’t been its best, there is hope it can improve. If that happens and their star rookie continues his unmatched 18-year-old season, the Islanders could very well rude this wave into playoff contention.
