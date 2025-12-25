Islanders Celebrate Holidays with Player Gifts

The New York Islanders' social media admins have been making waves across social media thanks to an idea to get the franchise and fans in the holiday spirit.

Kathryn Howell and Madison Peyser of Islanders' social media were recently given credit online from the Islanders' Senior Director of Social Media and Digital, Tyler Brosious. Howell and Peyser filmed a video giving holiday gifts to the players and posted it to social media with the caption, "The Admin Elves had some gifts for the #Isles to celebrate the Holidays!"

Star players Matthew Schaefer and Matthew Barzal opened the video. Schaefer received bubbles and a friendship bracelet kit to make with Matt Martin's family — who he has been living with — in addition to Barzal receiving a chess set.

"Thanks guys, you guys know me so well," Barzal said to Howell and Peyser.

Islanders Celebrate Holidays with Festive Gift Giving Spirit

Other players featured include but are not limited to defensemen Scott Mayfield (candy, custom "best dad" plate), Adam Boqvist (swedish candy) and Alexander Romanov (stress ball, custom "do not disturb" gamer at work plate)

The Admin Elves had some gifts for the #Isles to celebrate the Holidays! pic.twitter.com/F41a0r60rz — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 23, 2025

Before becoming one of the admin for the Islanders, Peyser previously worked for Fox Sports and is a UMass alum. Howell has worked for the Islanders for almost seven years and was formerly a Live Social Contributor for the NHL from 2018 to 2019.

According to sources, Peyser was hired by the Islanders back in Sept., 2024.

.@KathrynHowell__ and @madison_peyser said “we have an idea.” And then they absolutely CRUSHED it. https://t.co/fTQSmyjChr — Tyler Brosious (@Tyler_Brosh) December 23, 2025

Schaefer was even seen blowing bubbles from the toy right after opening his gifts and commenting that he will indeed be making friendship bracelets with the Martin daughters — Winnie and Alice.

The rookie defenseman is living with the Martin's for the year and even spent Halloween with the family and recently hit the ice with both of the girls during a recent family skate.

Schaefer has tallied 24 points across 37 games played before the holiday break and was drafted by the franchise at No. 1 overall in 2025. He finished his first month with eight goals (three goals, five assists) in 11 games to earn NHL "Rookie of the Month" honors for October.

The Islanders most recent game before the holiday break was a 2-1 win at UBS Arena over the New Jersey Devils. The New York franchise will return to play in the ever-popular matchup against the New York Rangers on Dec. 27. Currently sitting at third in the Metropolitan Division, the Islanders have an overall record of 20-13-4.

