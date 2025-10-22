Rangers Wasting Igor Shesterkin’s Hot Start
The New York Rangers are off to a less than ideal start under new head coach Mike Sullivan. We are all still awaiting the opening of the Rangers’ revival on Broadway, but through the first two weeks of their regular season schedule, the team looks like a repeat of last year’s disappointing result.
Despite the team’s poor start, the Rangers’ starting goalie is off to an incredible beginning. Igor Shesterkin is seemingly the only player in New York that was ready to turn the page and move forward under Sullivan, but his teammates are wasting his red-hot start as they try to figure out how to play in front of him.
Vezina Trophy-Worthy Start
Shesterkin’s play through the early goings of the season is unmatched across the NHL. He’s easily been the most impressive goaltender in his first six starts, but if you looked at just his or the team’s record, you wouldn’t believe it.
In six starts, Shesterkin has accumulated a 2-3-1 record. Not that impressive, right? But in those six games, he’s given up a total of seven goals. No team has put more than two pucks behind him to begin the year, despite the Rangers having a losing record. He’s allowed two goals twice, one goal three times, and shut out the Buffalo Sabres.
It’s led to an outstanding goals-against average (GAA) of 1.17, which ranks first in the league by a considerable margin so far. The next best right now is Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson, who currently has a 1.60 GAA.
He also has accumulated a save percentage that is equally as sterling. Shesterkin has a .957 save percentage. Stopping nearly 96% of all shots on goal against him, he’s nearly 20 points better than the goaltender with the next best save percentage, Jakub Dobes of the Montreal Canadiens (.939 save percentage).
Shot Suppression
One key for the Rangers to better insulate Shesterkin is shot suppression. The veteran netminder has been absolutely peppered with shots on goal in his first six starts, seeing far more than the league average in multiple areas.
According to NHL EDGE data, the Rangers are conceding far too many shots on goal. Shesterkin has faced 154 total shots on goal to begin the year, putting him the 94th percentile of all NHL goalies this season.
It’s not just that they are giving up shots on goal, it’s the quality of the shots allowed. The Rangers are consistently allowing teams to get to the high-danger and mid-range areas of the offensive zones and it’s only taxing Shesterkin further and putting more pressure on him to save the team.
He’s faced 34 high-danger shots on goal this season, compared to the leave average of 21. Still, he’s posted a .895 save percentage on high-danger shots on goal, ranking in the 78th percentile of goalies this season.
He’s also faced 50 mid-range shots on goal, compared to the average of 24. Again, he’s stood tall despite being tested constantly, posting a .943 save percentage on those shots faced.
The key moving forward is for the Rangers to be a bit more aggressive defensively and keep their opponents to the perimeter more. The amount of quality scoring chances the team is surrendering is a recipe for failure, and it’s only being saved by their elite goaltender’s performance. As the Rangers try to find consistency and stack wins, they are currently wasting a blisteringly hot start from Igor Shesterkin.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!