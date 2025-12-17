Five Best Rangers Goalies in History by Save Percentage

The New York Rangers have not been the most productive franchise on the ice in recent years, but as an iconic Original Six team, the Rangers come with an extensive history that shouldn't be dismissed. Much of that history features some of the greatest hockey names in the NHL.

Between unfathomable records, electrifying plays and gripping overtime thrillers, professional hockey has been a staple in New York's sporting community. The names alone give the Rangers tremendous credibility, from Wayne Gretzky to Brian Leetch.

Too often, goaltenders don't receive the same recognition that their key playmakers get. However, a goalie has the power to make or break a franchise. Their reflex-driven ability to claim shutouts and ward off flying pucks is something to be admired.

To assess the top goaltenders in New York's history, we have used hockey-reference.com to examine the top five Rangers goalies based on save percentage (SV%) while with the franchise.

5. Mike Dunham (.908 SV%)

New York-native Mike Dunham spent his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils, where he remained for two years. Once the 1998 expansion draft rolled around, the Nashville Predators landed Dunham and held onto him for five years before he was shipped to the New York Rangers in exchange for Tomáš Klouček, Rem Murray and Marek Židlický. While with the Broadway Blueshirts, Dunham logged a .908 SV% and a 2.70 GAA, with seven shutouts across 100 games, 35 of which were won.

Sep 25, 2006; New York City, NY, USA; New York Islanders goalie Mike Dunham (1) on the ice against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

Dunham's time in New York was short-lived, as he found his way to the Atlanta Thrashers as a free agent in September 2005. However, one year later, he flew north once again to play for the New York Islanders. He announced his retirement after the 2006-07 season, finishing his career with a .908 SV% and 2.74 GAA through 394 games, recording 19 shutouts along the way.

4. Alexandar Georgiev (.908 SV%)

Alexandar Georgiev of Ruse, Bulgaria has found his way around the U.S. map, playing for teams in New York, Colorado and California. However, his journey in the NHL began with his debut with the Rangers in 2017-18. He played with the franchise for five years, logging a .908 SV% and a 2.94 GAA through 129 games.

Apr 29, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) warms up during a break in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

In 2022, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for picks. After his three-year stint with the Avalanche, he was sent to the San Jose Sharks for Mackenzie Blackwood. Now, Georgiev is playing for HC Spartak Moscow in the KHL.

3. Gump Worsley (.913 SV%)

Gump Worsley's official NHL rookie campaign was in 1952-53 with the Rangers in his mid-twenties. That year, he was awarded the Calder Trophy, recognizing his immense success during his first season. Over the course of his 21-year career, he secured four Stanley Cup titles (1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68, 1968-69) and received two Vezina Trophies (1965-66, 1967-68).

Dec 1971; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Northstars goalie Lorne Gump Worsley (1) in action during a 1971 game against the New York Rangers. Worsley played 21 seasons in the NHL after making his debut in 1952 and played on four Stanley Cup championship teams. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Although his professional career began with New York, he returned to Canada to play for the Montreal Canadiens, followed by the Minnesota North Stars.

However, during his 10 years with the Rangers, he recorded a .913 SV% and a .304 GAA with 24 shutouts through 581 games. He retired after the 1973-74 season, walking away with a career .914 SV% and a 2.87 GAA through 860 games, logging 43 shutouts over the years. His skill ultimately led to his induction into the NHL Hall of Fame in 1980.

2. Igor Shesterkin (.917 SV%)

Hailing from Moscow, Russia, 29-year-old Igor Shesterskin has become one of the faces of New York when it comes to hockey. Over the years, he has climbed the ranks among fellow NHL legends, but one of his most prestigious honors came in 2021-22 when he was presented with the Vezina Trophy. This was unquestionably his best season as he logged a .935 SV% and a 2.07 GAA through 53 games.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on a shot on goal attempt in the third period against the Montréal Canadiens Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He now has seven years in the NHL under his belt, all of which have been spent with the Rangers. He had a dip in performance during his 2024-25 campaign, recording a .905 SV% and a 2.86 GAA, leaving fans worried that their star goalie could be losing his touch. His frustrations with New York's lack of success have been made clear in recent weeks.

1. Henrik Lundqvist (.918 SV%)

As his nickname, "King Henrik," rightfully insinuates, Henrik Lundqvist stands out as one of the greats in NHL history. Drafted eighth in the seventh round of the 2000 draft by the Rangers, his ability and passion were never questioned, even in his earlier years. In fact, he began his hockey career as a young child in Are, Sweden. At age five, his father accompanied him to his first live hockey game, and from then on, his love for the game was ignited.

After making his debut during the 2005-06 campaign, it became clear that there was something special about him when he stepped into goal. He developed a knack for effective and efficient positioning, and his reflexes were beyond what his opponents could compete with, but of course, his .918 save percentage speaks for itself.

Nov 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former New York Rangers goalie and recent Hockey Hall of Fame Henrik Lundqvist smiles during a ceremony with his daughter before the first period of a game between the Rangers and Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

To date, he ranks within the top 10 best save percentages in NHL history, coming in at No. 8. To qualify for this list, players must have skated in 100 or more games. Holding the helm at No. 1 is Dominik Hašek of Czechia, who played in the NHL for 16 years.

By the end of Lundqvist's career, he had recorded a 2.43 GAA, with 64 shutouts across 887 games. As a result of his remarkable career, he was inducted into the 2023 NHL Hall of Fame. The now 43-year-old legend will forever have his name carved into hockey history as one of the most transformative players to take the ice.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!