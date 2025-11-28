Rangers Roll to Black Friday Win Over Bruins
If the New York Rangers’ holiday wish was to get a big win over the rival Boston Bruins, then they received exactly what they asked for on Black Friday in a thorough 6-2 victory at TD Garden. What’s even sweeter for Rangers fans is that they’re team has now won three straight.
With how congested the Eastern Conference is at the moment, every single win is critical. That’s especially true for the Rangers, who haven’t exactly been lighting the world on fire through the first two months of the season. Despite the early-season struggles, New York was able to get it done, perhaps signaling a turn of fortune moving forward. As the saying goes, only time will tell.
Here are three takeaways from the Rangers’ triumph over the Bruins.
Artemi Panarin’s Great Season Continues
No matter how poorly the results are for the Rangers, Artemi Panarin has always shown up and played his heart out. Win or lose, Panarin’s been a force.
That dominance didn’t stop against Boston. Panarin opened the scoring after coming off the bench, soaring across the blue line and then snapping one home from the right circle to give the Rangers an early lead. Later in the first period, he recorded an assist on a Carson Soucy goal.
Once the second period rolled around, Panarin wasn’t done. Mika Zibanejad netted two goals late in the frame to make it 4-0, and Panarin was the primary assist on both scores.
The four-point effort was his second straight multi-point game and his third performance this season with at least four points. He’s consistently etching his name into box scores, and that’s a major reason why the Rangers have some hope that this season isn’t going to be a wash.
Or perhaps it’s because he shaved his head about a month ago. It could be that too.
Prowess on the Power Play
The Bruins entered with one of the NHL’s best penalty kills, but that didn’t seem to matter against New York. Thanks to the two aforementioned goals from Zibanejad, the Rangers went two-for-three on the power play. And even when they weren’t scoring with the man advantage, they were still peppering Bruins netminder Joonas Korpisalo with shot after shot.
This kind of punch on the power play is a revelation for New York, especially since it hasn’t been much of a strength this season. The Rangers came into the game sitting in the middle of the pack (19.6 percent), but that number is bound to shoot up after today’s scoring spree.
The First of Three Goes to New York
This afternoon’s meeting was the first of three that are on the regular season schedule between the Rangers and Bruins, with the next two coming later in January. While three games alone won’t necessarily make or break a team’s chances of competing for the Stanley Cup, there’s always a chance that it could. Also, there’s just no love lost between New York and Boston, so any time one side claims victory over the other, it just means more than other regular season games. Because whether it’s the Yankees and Red Sox, Knicks and Celtics, or the Rangers and Bruins, it’s always a little sweeter to win over a hated rival.
Luckily for the folks from the five boroughs, Panarin, Zibanejad and several other key pieces made sure to make this Black Friday a good one.
