Flames Extend Management Staff
The Calgary Flames have extended their high-level executives.
Calgary announced on the afternoon of Nov. 28 that President Don Maloney, General Manager Craig Conroy, Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager Dave Nonis and Vice-President of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager Brad Pascall have all signed two year extensions. Each of the two-year extensions were signed prior to the start of the 2025-26 season and will result in all senior hockey leadership of the Calgary Flames being under contract through the 2027-28 season.
The Senior Hockey Management group is also rounded out with Assistant General Manager Peter Hanlon, Special Advisor to the General Manager Jarome Iginla and Senior Director of Hockey Operations Mike Burke.
Maloney to Remain with Flames Through at Least 2027-28 Season
Maloney was the former general manager for the New York Islanders and the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes. He previously played the majority of his own league career for the New York Rangers.
During his NFL playing career, Maloney recorded 564 points across 765 games played. The left wing posted 214 goals and 350 assists throughout his career and also played in the NHL All-Star Game twice (1983, 1984).
There are several fans across the Calgary fanbase calling for Maloney's termination, with reactions to the two-year extensions being mixed.
Conroy was hired by Calgary originally as a special assistant to the general manager — which at the time was Jay Feaster. This followed Conroy's retirement as a player in 2011.
Following being promoted to assistant GM under Brad Treliving in 2014-15, Conroy was officially hired as the team's eighth general manager in franchise history in May of 2023.
Conroy played 16 NHL seasons, nine with the Flames between two different stints. In 507 regular-season games in Calgary, he scored 97 goals and 2011 assists for 308 points.
The Flames are currently at the very bottom of the Pacific Division with 19 points across a 8-14-3 overall record. Calgary most recently lost 5-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and next see action against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 28; puck-drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. EST.
Conroy said he is looking forward to continuing his leadership of the Flames.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this hockey club,” Conroy said to NHL.com. “We have made important strides the last two years, and I believe in the culture of this team. We are excited about the future, and we are all committed to do everything we can to bring success to this franchise.”
