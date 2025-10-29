Tempers Run High in Rangers Goaltender's Latest Shutout
New York Rangers' goaltender Jonathan Quick had quite the night against the Vancouver Canucks.
Quick stopped all 23 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory that ended New York’s three-game (0-2-1) slide. The shutout marked the 64th of Quick’s career, tying him with Rangers Hall of Famer and legend Henrik Lundqvist for 17th all-time in the NHL.
Quick was given the call over starting netminder Igor Shesterkin who was previously in the crease during the losses to San Jose and Calgary.
Jonathan Quick Doesn't Let Late Hit from Vancouver Canucks Slide
This marked Quick's No. 6 shutout of his career against the Vancouver Canucks.
Following the final horn blowing to signal the Rangers win, Quick went after Vancouver's Kiefer Sherwood following a late hate and a brawl ensued before it was quickly broken up by the officials.
But despite Quick's temper running high by the end of the night, he was calm, cool and collected in the crease.
The netminder's best saves came against center Lukas Reichel, who was playing his third game in four nights after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks recently. Quick gloved Reichel’s quick shot from alone at the bottom of the left face-off circle 42 seconds into the first period and got his left pad on a partial break-in off the left wing 3:33 into the second. He also stopped Conor Garland alone in tight midway through the opening frame and got his left pad out to deny Jake DeBrusk in the crease 6:25 into the third.
New head coach Mike Sullivan said he was especially content with his team's defensive efforts against the Vancouver franchise.
"That's the game that we've put on the ice for most of this year. When we play that way, we're going to give ourselves a chance to win every night. I thought the guys played really hard. I thought their intentions, our mindset was in the right place," Quick said postgame. "We defended hard. When there were breakdowns, we got some good saves from Quickie. I just think from a team structure standpoint and overall team game, I thought we were much better tonight."
The win over the Canucks also marked captain J.T. Miller's first return back to Rogers Arena following his trade to the Rangers.
A total of five Rangers — Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad, Sam Carrick and Will Cuylle — recorded points throughout Quick's shutout. Vancouver was without their captain, Quinn Hughes, due to a lower body injury.
